Today’s topic is a light one: My affinity for the NBC series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” even though the show isn’t consistently extraordinary.
It’s a good example of how “legacy” companies like TV networks (and newspapers) are trying to figure out how to reach younger people, many of whom are so disconnected from traditional television that they have no idea what a commercial is.
“Zoey” is the story of a 30-ish girl in San Francisco who, through a medical quirk, can see people singing and dancing their inner feelings. It’s a great idea that has produced some wonderful moments, set to songs that often aim for viewers who are somewhere around Zoey’s age.
Unfortunately, the problem is that too many of the non-musical moments are uninteresting. There’s a cast of characters that’s about as diverse as possible, but too much of that seems forced.
Zoey herself is a geeky software developer who has a sign on her apartment wall that says “Everything is Under CTRL.” She is exceptionally likable, but aside from her two love interests and her ailing father, no one grabs me as an appealing character.
The result is a show where I tend to muddle through the scenes with dialogue to see the musical numbers, which are far more entertaining.
“Zoey” is trying to ride on the success of “La La Land,” the 2016 musical that at its heart was a tribute to the old MGM movies. In fact, the film’s choreographer, Mandy Moore (she is not the “This Is Us” star) has the same assignment on “Zoey.”
And to be fair, a lot of those classic musicals are actually kind of dull when nobody’s singing or dancing. Too many have a thin plot in search of a few songs. Exceptions to this, if you’re ever in the mood for a great musical, are “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Band Wagon” and “Top Hat.”
The first season of “Zoey” was last year, and only three of the 12 episodes were good. Ratings were not strong, and I didn’t think NBC would renew the show. But it did, apparently pleased with its reception online.
This season, the show has been a little more consistent and focused. The episode that aired Tuesday night was a good example, but the music still carries the show.
The two best segments were a great performance of Jennifer Lopez’ “Let’s Get Loud” and a bit at the end when Zoey and three friends sing along with “Give A Little Bit,” the old Supertramp tune (which surprisingly has turned out to be the band’s most enduring song).
TV is a bottom-line business, and there is more competition for viewers than ever. The ratings are higher this year, but I’ll be surprised yet again if “Zoey” gets renewed.
Maybe I’m wrong, because in spite of its flaws, the show does have its charm. A show that does a musical number in sign language, and comes up with a great “Hello Dolly” for the Season 2 opener, deserves a little credit for creativity.
“Zoey” plays to my appreciation for musicals, so I’ll stick with her. And if the show does connect with young people, maybe it will hold on for a couple more years.
TV is so different now. The entertainment world is so cluttered with TV shows and movies. There’s lots of good stuff there; you just have to look harder for it.
There are broadcast networks, cable networks and online formats like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. The legacy companies like Disney, CBS and NBC are fighting back for their share of the streaming pie. It will be interesting to see how this shakes out.
n n n
On a more serious topic — vaccines — I have to pass along this amusing story.
Last week I mentioned that my daughter Audrey had bad reactions to her second shot, such as chills and nausea. My college roommate, Tom Walsh, who reads the paper online, sent an e-mail asking me to tell Audrey that his second shot had kicked his tail, too.
They’re both fine now, but Mary Ann had her second vaccine this past Tuesday, and I dreaded it. I figured she would react badly, forcing me into the role of horrible caregiver.
The good news is that she rolled through the second shot with no problem. There was maybe a little headache, but that just as well could have been from the weather.
Caregiver drama avoided! I hope I will be as lucky as she was when my second shot arrives in three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.