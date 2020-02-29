The older I get, the less enthusiasm I have for the death penalty. If we’re going to execute a criminal, it ought to be applied as fairly as possible across the justice system, and I wonder if that can happen when a jury’s emotions come into play.
Another concern: One day soon, if it has not occurred already, advances in crime-solving technology will prove that someone put to death actually was innocent of the crime.
A death sentence ought to be reserved for the cases in which there is incontrovertible physical evidence of the defendant’s guilt. Not just one witness who says the man on trial kind of looks like the guy firing a gun on a dark street.
Having voiced those concerns, and understanding that most everyone reading this disagrees with my thinking, the murder trial that ended this week in Pike County clearly meets those standards. This particular defendant earned his death sentence.
Given that the first of his eight victims in Bogue Chitto was a sheriff’s deputy trying to calm down a domestic situation, there was little doubt about the final outcome. The fact that children were among his other victims made it more obvious that he would ultimately be condemned.
The Enterprise-Journal covered every moment of the trial. Our reports online and in the paper provided plenty of details about the case.
For me, the point at which the jury’s decision became almost easy to make was when a witness testified about a phone conversation with the defendant, who asked his caller how many people had been killed.
Six, said the witness.
Now it’s eight, the defendant said, because he had just stopped at a third home and killed two more people.
There is no “heat of the moment” defense for that. This guy was just determined to kill people as some sort of vengeance for everything he disliked about his life.
In this case, there is no doubt that the death penalty is deserved. Even somebody who has reservations about capital punishment can see that.
n n n
Something else that caught my eye recently was the 3-2 vote by supervisors to declare Pike County a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Basically, the majority of the board said they would uphold the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms, and would not use county money to assist the state or federal government in restricting these rights.
It’s hard to argue with defending the Second Amendment. But the courts will get the last word on whether any gun-control legislation is permissible. I’m not sure any county can provide sanctuary from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
I also found it interesting that the resolution approved by the board said the county would oppose any infringement on the right to bear arms, “including, without limitation, court action.”
So the supervisors have promised limitless court action, no matter how much it may cost? I wish they had removed that line from the resolution.
On the bright side, it’s good to have the supervisors and the gun owners on the side of the Constitution. Presumably that means they will also defend the First Amendment, which says that Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of the press.
I may be wrong, but I suspect that some of the Second Amendment guys are suspicious of so-called “fake news.” But the First Amendment gives newspapers like the Enterprise-Journal constitutional protection for the stories they report.
Should I ever need their help, I’d like to think they will stand with me.
n n n
On a personal note: My past two columns told about my dog Stewie’s Feb. 5 escape from the back yard and his safe return. It was a happy ending until this past Tuesday morning, when he and our other dog Sunshine pried loose a plank of a PVC fence and took off. The little jerks!
As of Friday afternoon, they were still missing. They may be gone for good. But just in case: Stewie is a male black-and-white border collie. His collar has McComb city tag 325 on it.
Sunshine, a female border collie, also black and white, wasn’t wearing a collar, but her underside includes a tattoo that says, “Ryan 04.”
