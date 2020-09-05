Every once in a while something reminds me that the Enterprise-Journal has an interesting history, and it’s more accessible than usual because the same family has owned the newspaper for 97 years.
In 1923 Oliver Emmerich bought the McComb Enterprise. He weathered the Great Depression and in 1945 bought a competing paper, the Journal, and merged the two.
He was in charge of the paper until his death in 1978, and his grandson Wyatt Emmerich now owns a company that has more than 20 publications, mostly in Mississippi.
That stability of ownership means some of Oliver Emmerich’s documents, mostly from the 1950s and 1960s, remain at the Enterprise-Journal today.
Business manager Kim Golden unearths some of his hidden treasures whenever she gets the mind to move paperwork into one of our storage rooms. She found a good batch in a box that had been tucked away for several years in her office, just a few feet from her desk and mine.
The box included assembled reprints of several of Mr. Emmerich’s editorials, written between 1953 and 1962.
That was a tough time to run a newspaper, what with the civil rights movement that brought such resistance to change throughout the South. In all honesty, I’m glad I missed it. But Mr. Emmerich’s editorials show he was up to the task.
One of the packets contained six editorials written after James Meredith’s court-ordered enrollment at the University of Mississippi in 1962, and the campus riot that followed. Some of what Mr. Emmerich wrote is relevant to the cultural debate going on in the country today.
In a foreword, he noted that in the months before the riot, his editorials had called for law and order and for keeping Ole Miss open.
“Violence could lead but to futility and defeat,” he added.
I was fascinated that the editorials upset some readers to the point that “a doorbell ringing campaign of subscription cancellation was directed against this newspaper. ... There were threats and insults. Petitions were circulated pressuring advertisers to boycott the Enterprise-Journal.”
All this over something that occurred 250 miles away from McComb — and two years before 1964, when civil rights resistance reached its peak locally and the newspaper reported it.
The Ole Miss editorials are excellent examples of Mr. Emmerich’s strategy of explaining what was being done wrong, and letting readers figure out for themselves a better course of action.
One editorial reviewed six possible reactions to what he called “the defeat of the historic traditions of the 114-year-old University of Mississippi,” and found them all lacking. Political influence in Washington against integration had failed, other Southern states had already lost the battle, and secession was not an option (having failed in 1860, as you may recall).
Only then did he get to a seventh idea: “Do everything within the law to preserve and perpetuate the finest things of Mississippi.”
Today, 58 years later, it’s easy to see this was an imperfect proposal. Perpetuating the finest things of Mississippi implies denying access to non-whites. But Mr. Emmerich knew that his 1962 audience had its limits, and if he could encourage people to act lawfully rather than yell about seceding or rioting, that would be a step forward.
Another editorial supported segregated schools as a means to prevent racial conflict, adding, “Throughout the foreseeable future ... the dual system of education will continue in Mississippi. This is true because the vast majority of the people of both races want it to be this way.”
In this case, “the foreseeable future” only extended to 1970, when all public schools integrated. It’s a good example of the rapid change the country faced in the 1960s.
This is a small slice of just one of the four sets of reprinted editorials. But today the whole country is dealing with a bunch of divisive issues. Race is one of them. People also are fired up about everything from Trump vs. Biden to the idea of wearing a mask.
2020 will go down as one of America’s worst years ever: impeachment, the coronavirus, a wrecked economy, protests that turned violent in too many cities. A lot of people sincerely fear for the future.
I am not one of them. We will figure it out. That’s what Americans do, and it’s why we remain such a great country.
Maybe things will get worse. But reading Mr. Emmerich’s editorials from long ago reminds me that things already have been worse. If we survived the 1960s, we can absolutely get through this.
