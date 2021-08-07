When Mayor Quordiniah Lockley spoke to the McComb Rotary Club this week, he did a good job talking about solutions to the city’s problems.
He wants to “rebrand” McComb as the arts and entertainment capital of Southwest Mississippi. He wants to revive downtown — as have several of his predecessors. And he wants a cleaner, prettier city.
Those are lofty goals, but somebody’s got to aim high. I hope the mayor is successful. McComb needs something good to happen.
The mayor’s Rotary remarks focused on positive things, but he candidly answered difficult questions from his listeners about other things that are going on.
He also artfully dodged one question about the city board that I think is at the root of many of McComb’s problems.
It was this: How can it be that a Black-majority board sometimes works so hard to undermine a Black mayor?
I mean, who ever thought something like that would happen? I certainly figured that the Black selectmen, having attained a majority of board seats for the first time in the city’s history, would work with a Black mayor on very specific priorities.
Sometimes this happened. The selectmen borrowed more than $3 million for a substantial street repaving program. They allocated $1.6 million for a new gym at the Martin Luther King Center. They raised property taxes.
But sometimes it did not happen, and over time it became clear that these officials were at cross-purposes.
Last year, the selectmen wanted an interim city administrator to get the job full time, but the mayor recommended former legislator David Myers for the job. A motion to hire Myers died for lack of a second. He finally got hired in April — full-time.
Disagreements over hiring are to be expected, but it was just odd that the mayor and board could not settle on someone before letting the dispute play out in public.
An even better example is how Lockley’s access to the city’s Facebook page once got taken away, and no one claimed to know how it happened. Apparently someone else with administrative access to the page removed him.
Then there are all the secretive complaints about city operations. There have been several investigations by an out-of-town law firm, but only one of the findings, which said the mayor did nothing wrong, have been made public.
Selectmen appear to have intentionally skipped meetings in order to avoid discussing these investigations, which makes it sound like the complaints are about them.
The latest example of the gap between the mayor and some of the Black board members occurred this week.
While Lockley and Myers were at a conference in Biloxi, two Black selectmen tried to call a special meeting of the board. They are allowed to do this if the situation is urgent.
Asked in City Hall for the urgent reason to hold a meeting, the selectmen said they’d be back, but never returned.
It must not have been that urgent after all, but the episode shows how determined Lockley’s opponents are to work around him.
Now, Lockley may not be perfect. He was a selectman in the 1980s and 1990s and was city administrator a few years ago. He has flashed a temper during board meetings. Maybe the current selectmen believe he is acting more like the administrator, or an elected official with a vote, than he is supposed to.
This is not the first city board that has had problems getting along. But given that this is the first city board with a Black mayor and four of six Black selectmen, it’s a mystery why they can’t avoid some of these disagreements.
All it does is feed the narrative that McComb is done for because Black officials can’t be counted on to get things right.
Some of this is such petty stuff. Who takes a mayor off a city Facebook page unless they’re doing it for spite?
At Rotary, when I asked Lockley why he and the Black-majority board don’t get along, he had a smooth non-answer reply:
“My position is, I’m always going to do what’s right and best for the city of McComb,” he said. “That may not always stand in agreement with everyone.”
As we are seeing, apparently it does not.
