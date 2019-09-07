For Father’s Day, the kids came up with a really good gift: A DNA kit from 23andMe, which would identify my genetic ancestry.
I appreciated the thought, even though there really is no mystery about my heritage. Look how white I am — practically porcelain. Last name is Ryan. I went to Notre Dame. What else could I be?
I already knew that most of my roots were in Ireland. Three of my grandparents were straight-up Irish, while the fourth was a Cajun woman from Southwest Louisiana who married my dad’s father.
Even so, the experience has been fun, and I am fascinated by the number of people to whom I am related, however distantly — nearly 1,200 and counting.
The DNA test is simple. 23andMe sends you this little kit. You have to fill a vial with saliva, seal it and mail it back to the company. Piece of cake.
So one Sunday night a couple of months ago, I sat down to spit up, as it were. Let me tell you, it’s not easy to drool on command. It took a while to fill up the vial.
Imagine the embarrassment when I got an email saying there was not enough genetic information in my sample to get a reading, so 23andMe was sending another kit. What does it do to your confidence when you can’t even spit right?
When the second kit arrived, I waited a couple of weeks before opening it, perhaps a little disappointed in my original genetic failure. But one night, on impulse, I filled up the new vial and sent it off in the mail.
It didn’t take long to get an email saying that the analysis was under way. Then another one arrived with the report.
From what I understand, lots of people have a fraction of 1 percent of a completely unexpected background. But not me.
“100.0 percent European,” said 23andMe.
The key components of my DNA, as expected, are 76.5 percent British and Irish ancestry, and 14.4 percent French and German. 6 percent is “broadly Northwestern European,” 2 percent is “broadly European.”
If there was a surprise, it’s that I am 0.9 percent southern European, half of which is identified as Greek and Balkan.
You could spend hours on the 23andMe website, checking out people who are related to you and reading all sorts of information about your DNA.
My report included one entertaining item: I have 313 “Neanderthal variants” in my DNA. That number is more than 94 percent of 23and-Me’s customers.
So if you get mad at something in the paper, you can legitimately complain that it’s run by a Neanderthal, and I won’t be able to argue.
The website says Neanderthals were “ancient humans who interbred with modern humans before becoming extinct 40,000 years ago.” The subspecies is named for the Neander Valley in Germany, which is one of the first sites where their fossils were discovered in the mid-1800s.
For me, at least, the list of genetic relationships is overwhelming. Of the 1,191 matches on my list, I have met exactly two of them. Both are second cousins on my mother’s side of the family, meaning we share a set of great-grandparents. These cousins are a few years older than me, and I have not seen either of them in many years.
Surprise No. 1, though, was another second cousin on the list whom I have never heard of. Based on our common relatives, he also is from my mother’s side of the family. My 88-year-old aunt said she remembers the last name but nothing more.
If I had the time, 23andMe provides many ways to compile a good family tree. I did stumble across some information about Anna Part, the Acadian who was my paternal grandmother.
Some of your DNA matches provide biographical information, and the most important piece is a list of their family surnames. A surname from a lady who lives in Baton Rouge caught my eye: Louque.
I knew that name was on my dad’s side, but nothing else. I sent a message to the lady, and it turns out she is into genealogy.
It appears that our shared relative was a Cajun couple named Louque whose son is her relative and whose daughter is my grandmother.
Genealogy is fascinating, especially as you get older. This 23andMe gift will keep me occupied for a long time, so if you’re stuck on what to get a relative for a birthday or for Christmas, a DNA analysis is something to consider.
