The Formosan termites were a couple of weeks late this year. Maybe they waited to get both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine before swarming around street lights for a couple of hours each night?
They usually start crawling and flying around in the first half of May. When they didn’t show up on time, I hoped that the week-long February deep freeze killed off a lot of them.
Apparently it just slowed them down a bit. Last Saturday night we found a number of the tiny critters in our house, especially in bathtubs because they’re always searching for moist areas.
I looked up a prior column about the termites, and they arrived in McComb in 2014. They might have been here earlier, but that’s when they started asserting themselves.
I vividly recall one night when Mrs. Ryan, who is quite bug-averse, was horrified at the number of light-brown insects on our ceilings, in our bathtubs or trolling around sinks. I spent a lot of time corralling them.
We believed they were getting into the attic from the vents in the soffit, the horizontal area that connects the roof to the frame of the house. Then they moved downward into various rooms through light fixtures.
The next year, 2015, Mary Ann was ready. According to a column I wrote that year, she had our son Thomas, who was at home after graduating from Mississippi State, tape black gardening cloth over all the vents. Poor kid — no wonder he quickly moved to the Jackson area for a job.
Eventually we figured out that the best defense was leaving most of the lights off for a couple of hours each night. That apparently discourages the termites, which are out from sunset till about 10 p.m., from seeking refuge in your home.
Mary Ann was out of town two weeks ago, and I kept an eye out for the termites while she was gone but didn’t see any. There is a street light at the end of our driveway that the bugs just love, so it’s easy to tell when they are active.
Things were fine until this past Saturday, which caught us off guard. So on Sunday night we went into defense mode. If our kids are ever home when we do this, they will mock us mercilessly.
As the sun goes down, we shut all the blinds and turn off all lights except one in the den and one over the computer in the hallway. We shut all the bedroom doors so nothing from those two lights gets out. Then we just watch TV or doze until 10 p.m.
It pretty much works — even Thursday night, when the swarm at the street light was the heaviest one this year. We’ll find at most two or three termites in the home each night. Persistent little boogers.
They probably have another week of swarming left, but every year I wonder how much this puts our house at risk of wood damage. And it always puzzles me that these very small insects have such a fierce reputation as destroyers. They don’t look nearly as scary as the pictures of termites that I see online.
Also, I thought termites liked darkness, so what are all these bugs doing flying around street lights and crawling into bathtubs?
I found some interesting information at the website extension.msstate.edu.
Generally, there are three types of termites in a colony. About 90% of them are workers, looking for food and building underground tunnels.
Some of the others are soldiers. They respond if the colony is attacked by fire ants or other predators, and they repair tunnel breaches.
The rest are called reproductives, and they are responsible for mating. One group of the reproductives has wings, and they’re the swarmers. These are the guys that are drawn to the street lights for a couple of weeks each year.
We’ve found about two termites with wings in our home this year. But most don’t have them. They just tend to wander around aimlessly until I crunch them up with a paper towel.
The Formosan termites have been in this area for eight years, so one day it would be wise to get the house inspected. I don’t believe a colony is using my home as a buffet — if they were, we would see a lot more of them, and some of their damage would start to show. But you never know.
I do know one thing: I look forward to the end of defense mode.
