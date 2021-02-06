A visit to the coronavirus vaccination site behind Edgewood Mall on Friday indicated that whatever stumbles occurred at the beginning of the program have been resolved.
With military efficiency — probably because the National Guard is involved — a steady line of cars moved along the north and west sides of the mall on a cool and windy morning.
It looked a lot like the line at Huey Magoo’s when the chicken tenders restaurant opened a few weeks ago.
The entrance to the vaccination area was on the north side of the mall, where Mississippi Department of Health staff and the National Guard verified that people in the vehicles had made their appointment. The Mississippi Highway Patrol also was on hand.
Once a car got into the mall parking lot, it went into one of three long, rectangular tents, where medical staff inoculated the occupants.
One person working there said 400 to 500 people per day are getting the vaccine. The site is open four days a week, which means 1,600 to 2,000 people are getting vaccinated there each week. This is progress, but we still have a ways to go.
As of Friday, 256,000 people in Mississippi had received the first vaccine. Another 49,000 have had both shots. This totals 305,000 — only 10% of the population.
Several people who had received the vaccine, and were waiting for 15 minutes in the parking lot to make sure there were no dangerous side effects, estimated they spent an hour or less at the mall.
I’ll bet some of them spent more time than that trying to get an appointment for the vaccine. Most of the recipients I talked to definitely appreciated being able to set up their appointment by phone instead of on a computer.
The people who were verifying appointments told me that only a few cars per day, probably less than 10, were showing up without a reservation. Some of them were not happy about being refused service, which explains the decision to have a couple of state troopers on hand.
If there was a surprise, it was the number of cars in line from outside the area. A lot of people from Hinds and Rankin counties who signed up for the vaccine through University Medical Center got directed to McComb.
Which tells you how much this pandemic has flipped the script: Typically we have to go to Jackson for important things, but they’re coming here to get vaccinated.
There’s no way to get an exact number of people who traveled to McComb for the shot because specialty tags and pickup truck tags don’t identify the county. But it would not surprise me if close to half the people in line Friday morning came from 25 miles away or even further.
I even saw tags from six other states: Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Florida and Illinois.
I’ve also been curious as to why the percentage of Black people to get the vaccine has been low. Mississippi’s population is 37% Black, but as of Friday only 18% of those immunized are black.
Although it’s worth noting that a full 11% of people who have received the shot are listed as an “other” race. With six racial categories — White, Black, Asian, American Indian, Pacific Islander and multi-racial — what “other” can there be? Hispanic, maybe?
I talked to three vaccine recipients who offered several ideas about low Black immunization.
One speculated that some people just didn’t want to take it, and said a lack of computer access at the beginning of the vaccination period may have been part of the problem.
Another noted that in last year’s vice presidential debate, Kamala Harris said she would not take the vaccine if only President Trump said it was OK; and she would wait for the green light from specialists like Dr. Anthony Fauci. This, he said, may have caused Black people to hesitate.
A man from Hinds County believes vaccination sites are too far away from many Black neighborhoods in cities like Jackson. He said some Black people who want the vaccine don’t have a way to get to an immunization site.
It was all interesting stuff. I saw at least six people that I knew, which was fun. And I would like to commend the Health Department, National Guard and Highway Patrol for doing a fine job. Their work is making a difference.
