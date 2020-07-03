For weeks I have wanted to explore a nagging question about the coronavirus: Why are more black people testing positive for it than white people?
Every time I tried to dig into it, other work got in the way and kept me from getting a good local assessment of the issue. So I’m just going to give the statistics for Pike County and the state, along with some possible explanations.
A separate trend of concern is that, according to June’s statistics, the virus appears to be spreading more rapidly instead of dying off. If this continues, it reduces the possibility of returning to a truly normal life during the next several months.
OK, the racial breakdown first. Through June 30, which is this past Tuesday, there have been 27,000 infections in the state. Department of Health figures say black residents account for 13,827 of those cases, or 51%.
White residents make up 7,711 cases, or 28%. The remaining 21 percent is split between Hispanic, Indian and Asian residents, along with 2,768 people (10% of the total) of unknown ethnicity.
The black and white case numbers are a little different in Pike County, largely because only 27 of our 367 people with the virus are of unknown ethnicity.
There have been 203 black Pike County residents (55%) and 137 white residents (37%) who have tested positive.
The state numbers are a concern because Mississippi’s population is 38% black. In Pike County, the black population is 52% — not a lot different from the virus percentage.
But Pike County’s white population is 46%, so the infection rate among whites is lower.
Internet research to find out why turns up the usual suspects:
• There are higher black rates of conditions like diabetes and heart disease, which allow the virus to do more damage.
• Black workers hold a large percentage of essential jobs. In Pike County, that is particularly true at fast-food restaurants and convenience stores.
• More black people live in older housing, which may create a greater health risk.
Another possible factor that only recently has been discussed is younger people ignoring prevention guidelines like social distancing.
I’ve heard unconfirmed stories of this happening locally among both black and white kids. It wouldn’t surprise me, but a deeper dive into Pike County’s infection rates does not confirm it.
A comparison of infections reported in June with those reported between March and May shows larger numbers, but not huge increases.
For example, in the Pike County 20 to 29 age group, there were an average of 11 virus cases per month from March to May. But from June 1 to 26, there were 22 cases.
Yes, the rate has doubled in this age group. But we’re only talking about 11 additional cases.
June is showing higher rates in each age group. The biggest difference is age 60 to 69. They averaged 11 cases per month from March to May but they had 29 from June 1-26.
Obviously the 60-somethings aren’t out partying, but these numbers could mean younger people are passing on the virus to their parents and grandparents.
The Department of Health also provided weekly infection results for Pike County, and June was by far the worst month for infections.
Through June 4, there were a total of 211 infections in Pike County. But since then, the weekly infection numbers are 46, 42, 28 and this week’s 66. The county now has 393 cases. We’ve almost doubled our count in one month.
More people being tested may contribute to this. But since few get tested unless they show symptoms, that implies the number of people with symptoms is rising.
If this keeps up, Pike County and Mississippi as a whole is in for a rough stretch, as the governor and the state health officer have repeatedly said.
If there is any good news, it’s that the death rate is not rising as rapidly as the infection rate. Still, it’s obvious that we’re not out of the woods yet.
