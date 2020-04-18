Here I was, all set to write a column criticizing the Mississippi State Department of Health for not providing more detailed information on coronavirus infections — and then they went and provided it.
For a month now, I check two websites each day for information about the virus. One is the Department of Health, msdh.ms.gov (on the homepage, click on COVID-19 Information in the dark blue box).
The other is a Johns Hopkins University site, coronavirus .jhu.edu/map, which has global, national and state infection and death numbers.
From the beginning, the Department of Health website has included the number of infections and deaths in each of Mississippi’s 82 counties. Greater detail was not a big deal when a county had only a few infections. But Pike County’s number, to name just one, has been growing rapidly in the last few days, and the public deserves more information.
When a reader asked this week if we had a breakdown of infections by race for Pike County, the answer was no. The Department of Health website had a chart on that, but only for the entire state.
Reporter Gabe Perry, who by the way earned a college degree in public health that has come in very handy during his reporting, contacted the department seeking county information. Politely, they e-mailed back that they had it and were thinking about how to distribute it.
The answer came Friday, when a second county chart below the one with infections and deaths included a breakdown by race. Good for the department.
Given reports that the virus is having a greater effect on black people, the local figures were not surprising.
Pike County had a total of 93 infections as of Thursday. Of those, 59 patients were black and 11 were white. Six were listed as “other,” while the remaining 17 were listed as “under investigation.”
Presumably those under investigation means they are recently confirmed infections and the department wants to make sure its information is correct. But in a county with roughly a 50-50 racial population split, the 59-11 infection numbers are notable.
The disparity is not nearly as large in Amite and Walthall counties.
Amite County has 17 total infections, including 9 black, 6 white, 1 other and 1 under investigation.
Walthall County has 22 infections, with 11 black, 9 white, no other and 2 under investigation.
Other places of interest: Lincoln County has 95 infections, but a good bit more white (49) than black (30). And Wilkinson County, which was the first one in Southwest Mississippi with high infection numbers, had 53 cases, a large number for a population of 9,000. Of Wilkinson County’s 48 cases reported by race, 47 were black.
Statewide, 2,005 black residents had tested positive for the coronavirus by Thursday, along with 1,270 whites. Another 518 cases were “other” or under investigation.
I tend to pay less attention to the number of infections because the lack of testing for exposure to the virus makes the information incomplete.
As of last Sunday, 37,733 Mississippi residents had been tested. That is a little more than 1 percent of the state’s population — and until the number of people tested goes way, way up, a lot of us are going to be walking around with masks and gloves, no matter who says the economy is open.
Anyway, only 10 percent of those tested have the virus. You’d think it would be higher, since you have to show symptoms of illness to be eligible for a test.
Virus deaths by race are the exact opposite of Mississippi’s demographics. Black residents account for 66 percent of the deaths for which full information is known, and whites for 34 percent.
If the Department of Health is interested, I have one more suggestion for more detailed information: List the infections by zip code.
This would be imperfect because many zip codes include more than one county. But if Pike County has 93 infections, I guarantee you the public would like to know how many of them are in each area.
We cannot kill this thing till we know where it is. The more information, the better.
