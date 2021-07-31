John Price, speaking to Pike County supervisors on Friday, made a strong case for the construction of a juvenile detention center.
He agreed with several law enforcement officers who are unanimous about the need for a place to hold young offenders. He estimated the county could build a 40-bed facility for $2.5 million or less, and also said property taxes will not have to increase to pay for it.
Juvenile detention has become a big issue in Pike County because, basically, we have nowhere to hold kids who cause serious trouble.
The county closed its juvenile facility in 2013. Having been warned that it was in violation of federal standards, supervisors decided the county could not afford the cost of a new building.
The plan was to pay other counties to hold kids from Pike County. And for a while, that worked. But now, no nearby counties have any room left.
Price, the youth court and county court judge, gave a report to supervisors Friday that said for the past couple of years, the juvenile facility in Adams County frequently tells him they have no space to hold anyone from Pike County. He said jails in Vicksburg, Laurel and Hattiesburg have said the same thing.
The closest facility willing to hold Pike County residents is in Greenwood, which is a 300-mile round trip. That would force an employee to do nothing but travel for six to eight hours.
Price believes the solution is for Pike County to build its own facility. His report estimates the cost of a 9,000- to 10,000-square foot facility would be between $2 million and $2.5 million.
With a 40-bed building, Price said Pike county could hold offenders from other counties. The revenue from that service would pay the entire cost of construction.
Price said if the county borrowed $2.5 million to build a juvenile facility, it would cost about $25,000 a month to repay the loan over 10 years.
If the jail held an average of 20 juveniles per day from outside Pike County, and charged $150 per day, that would bring in $3,000 per day. That comes out to $90,000 per month, and $1.08 million per year.
If Price’s numbers are anywhere close to correct — and he’s got years of experience on the topic — building a juvenile detention center with other counties in mind would not only pay back the construction loan, but would cover a lot of the operation expenses, too.
The judge’s projection of total operating costs, including the loan, is $125,000 per month, or $1.5 million a year.
Even if, somehow, the facility only averaged 10 kids per day from outside Pike County, that would be worth $45,000 a month. It still easily covers the estimated $25,000 monthly loan payment, but Pike County would have to allocate more of its own money for operations costs.
There is a clear incentive to let other counties use more of the beds. Each bed allocated to another county at $150 per day would provide Pike County with $54,750 in revenue per year.
All of this is a long way off. But it’s easy to see that Pike County has to do something about kids who do bad things.
Right now, local law enforcement has nowhere to detain a minor who’s charged with a serious offense. This is an obvious risk to public safety that cannot continue.
A few concerns. First, the finances of a juvenile detention facility are troubling.
It does make sense for some counties to pay others to hold juveniles. But if Pike County builds this, we will be counting on kids in other counties to keep screwing up so that we’ll get more money to pay off our loan. Does that make anyone else uncomfortable?
Second, it speaks so poorly of society today that we have to allocate millions of dollars to this problem. I mean, it takes real talent to get put into a juvenile detention center. You have to do something very criminal, and it is sadly obvious that too many kids are willing to do it.
And third, our 2013 stories when the old facility closed said the cost of a new one would be $3 million to $5 million. So how will one be built eight years later for less?
But here we are. Price cited conversations with the incumbent sheriff, his predecessor, police chiefs and other lawmen. They all said “there is a pressing need for a detention center which will unquestionably continue ... unless and until we address this need.”
That pretty much says it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.