The word was out Friday morning: The medical examiner’s office had something to report in the Wendy Dansby case.
It turned out to be a little bit of a false alarm. A preliminary report said Dansby, found dead March 30 in a Howell Subdivision home, died of a “brain bleed,” but did not specify how that occurred.
Our reporting indicates that a toxicology report for Dansby, which would detail the contents of her blood, may not be available for as long as four weeks.
Everyone who’s curious about how she died — and there are about a dozen or more unanswered questions — simply will have to wait a while for more information.
Maybe this isn’t such a bad thing. We all are accustomed to information on demand, but investigating a death that occurred under questionable circumstances requires time, precision and patience. Investigators and medical examiners need the space to get the work done correctly.
On the other hand, this case, along with another one four years ago in Lincoln County, are reminders that sometimes it takes too long to assemble information when someone dies.
The Lincoln County case was against Willie Cory Godbolt, convicted of killing eight people in 2017. In fairness, the volume of investigation required for that case had to be much greater than the Dansby case, if only because so many people died in one night.
The shootings were in May 2017, and in December of that year we ran a story that said the case was not yet ready to be presented to a grand jury because the Mississippi Crime Lab had not yet completed all the autopsy reports.
Again, this involved eight autopsies. But prosecutors cited a staffing shortage at the crime lab as the reason for the delay.
Resolving the case took a lot longer than that. Godbolt’s trial, moved to Pike County and presented to a jury of DeSoto County residents, did not begin until February 2020 — nearly three years after the eight homicides.
There were plenty of other reasons for such a long delay. At one point, prosecutors and defense attorneys could not agree on whether Godbolt needed a mental exam.
Comparing all this to the Dansby case is a bit misleading, though. At this point, we do not even know for certain that a crime was committed. A grand jury is sure to review the case, and its members will decide whether to return any indictments.
The first step is the medical information, and I get the sense this will take time.
An internet search turned up a number of stories about an overworked crime lab staff that for some time has been unable to keep pathologists employed for more than a few years.
Part of the reason may be pay, since Mississippi salaries are often below the national average. But if there aren’t enough pathologists to do the autopsies, and if they don’t have the time to analyze the findings and write precise reports that might wind up being used in court, it’s easy to see how, literally, the bodies start piling up.
Pathologists are physicians and are well paid. The state has an online advertisement right now for a deputy chief medical examiner. The annual salary is $265,000 a year.
That’s good money. But if it compares poorly to other states, or if the workload in Mississippi is crushing, that is a recipe for a job change.
It would take state money to fix either or both. The goals are simple: Without busting a budget, provide the resources to complete crime lab reports in a set number of days or weeks, and provide jobs that encourage highly trained specialists to stick around for a while.
Last week, in talking to people about Dansby’s death, I heard that local officials had asked the crime lab to rush its analysis. That sounds urgent and important, but what case of this nature does not deserve to have a rush put on it?
Every case the crime lab gets involve somebody who has died unexpectedly. It’s impossible to envision any investigator or coroner telling the lab officials to take their time, that this one is no big deal, so just put the case at the back of the line.
If it took more than seven months to get eight autopsy reports in the Godbolt case, which was national news, we should be prepared to wait for a while to get the report for this one death.
