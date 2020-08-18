A friend the other day surmised that I must be having a lot of fun as a journalist with Donald Trump as president.
Trump does provide plenty of material about which to write, but it’s about as much fun as watching a car wreck.
The president supposedly thinks chaos is an effective management technique. He uses it to keep his underlings on their toes, to deflect the public’s attention from embarrassing or troubling revelations, and to bring attention to himself.
But most people don’t like chaos. And businesses really don’t like it.
Last weekend, the president threw a big dose of confusion and angst at companies with his directive to suspend the collection of the Social Security tax from most employees for the final four months of this year.
It was one of several orders Trump executed in response to Congress’ inability to reach a deal on another relief package to soften the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corporate America is now waiting on guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on what companies are supposed to do, and whether they could be stuck with some of the cost when it’s all said and done.
Although temporarily boosting workers’ paychecks might be helpful to the president’s re-election chances in November, these same workers may get an unpleasant New Year’s gift when presumably they will have to start paying back the deferred taxes unless Congress votes to forgive the obligation, as Trump is requesting.
If Congress does write off employees’ contribution for those four months, that creates another set of problems. The Social Security system is already in a huge financial long-term predicament. How much sooner would such a tax break push the retirement program toward insolvency?
Earlier this year, the federal government estimated that Social Security would only have enough money, without reforms, to issue full benefits until 2035. At that point, just 76% of retirement and survivors’ benefits could be paid out.
The reality may be even more grim. That latest projection did not take into account the pandemic and the massive unemployment it produced, as governments shut down large segments of the economy or business dried up as people hunkered down at home. With tens of millions of unemployed or furloughed workers not paying into Social Security, and with older workers opting to start drawing their benefits earlier than they initially anticipated, some observers predict that the program will hit insolvency before the end of this decade.
The president seems oblivious to the situation.
Days after issuing the directive to suspend collecting the Social Security tax, he advocated eliminating it entirely, saying that would be one of his priorities if re-elected. He claims the country could pay for the retirement benefit instead out of the government’s general fund, even while he projects an increase in economic output that is wildly unrealistic and ignores the trillions of dollars in debt the country is already running up.
One of the problems with Social Security is the cowardice of politicians to deal with its problems. Fearful that the powerful voting bloc of senior citizens will boot them out if they dare touch the benefit, members of Congress and occupants of the White House have been delaying substantive action for a couple of decades. But few have been so financially irresponsible as to suggest eliminating the already insufficient tax — an idea so preposterous that Trump’s aides the next day tried to clarify that the president didn’t really mean what he said.
Meanwhile, Trump has given businesses a big headache — just what they needed on top of all the other stresses with which they are presently dealing.
Among the uncertainties is whether they are obligated to stop deducting the Social Security tax come Sept. 1, or whether that’s optional.
If it’s mandatory, how and when do they start taking back the money from workers in 2021? If an employee leaves the company before the deferred taxes are paid back, who gets stuck with the bill? If it’s the company or the government, won’t that be an incentive for some workers to quit or change jobs?
Then there’s the question of whether the four-month paycheck boost will do all that much good for the economy and whether it is targeted at the right people.
The benefit would put, on average, an extra $250 a month in a worker’s pocket. That’s a modest amount of additional spending power.
Besides, it’s not those with jobs who really need the help. It’s the jobless multitude who this month saw their unemployment benefit cut by $600 a week after the federal supplement to state benefits expired.
The president has a plan for that, too. With Congress so far unable to agree on a figure for renewing the extra assistance, Trump issued a separate directive last weekend that would add $400 to the weekly unemployment benefit as long as states would cover 25% of the cost.
A number of states, including Mississippi, say, however, that they can’t afford their share. Gov. Tate Reeves has refused to consider Medicaid expansion, in which the federal government would spend $9 for every $1 Mississippi spends. Little wonder that he says a 3-to-1 deal is also unaffordable.
