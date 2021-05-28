The decision of Mississippi and several other states to end three months early the extra $300 a week that the federal government is adding to unemployment checks is based on a widespread belief that the benefit has become a disincentive to work.
In some cases, it probably has. If people can earn as much or more staying home than working, it’s tempting to do just that — especially if they have young children to care for or if they are personally worried about contracting COVID-19 from coworkers or customers.
One point, however, that people who oppose the enhanced benefit seem to miss is that the extra unemployment assistance — which started at $600 a week last year and was later halved — has helped many state economies, including Mississippi’s. Since the unemployed tend to spend their jobless benefits quickly, the federal supplement has been more helpful to the economy than some of the other pandemic relief provisions Congress has approved.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
