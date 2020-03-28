Most of the coronavirus stories are depressing. The number of infections and deaths continues to rise. Southwest Mississippi is a little too close to the hotspot of New Orleans. Businesses and schools have closed. No one knows when things will get back to normal.
But the threat presented by the virus has produced some positive stories, too. One of them is the effort to get more personal protective equipment to caregivers at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. It’s a great example of how anybody can help in an emergency.
Dr. Alana Gabler, who is the anatomy and physiology instructor at Southwest Mississippi Community College, went to work March 19 to gather things she’d need for online courses from her home. Her husband Gabe is the director of the hospital’s physical therapy program.
“I usually buy our supplies in bulk,” she said. “I had made an order for gloves. When I opened the cabinet and saw that many gloves, I said I don’t think I could lay my head on my pillow at night knowing that Gabe is hearing about a lack of protective equipment, and I have gloves that are not being used.”
She estimated she had 3,300 medical-grade gloves. She checked the college’s two other science labs and found 50 particle masks and 60 gowns that could be used in a medical situation.
Gabler checked with science instructors Robin Kuntz and Sarapha Dugas, who concurred with the idea to donate the equipment to the hospital, as did college president Dr. Steve Bishop.
“In the grand scheme of things, it was an incredibly small donation,” Gabler remarked. “But we did give everything we have.”
As did Dr. Lauren Brock Jones, a pediatric dentist whose brother Ben is an infectious disease specialist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
“He’s not really one to ask for much, but I got a text from him last Saturday about the urgent need across the state for all kinds of PPEs,” Jones said, referring to gloves, masks and gowns.
“I sent a text to several colleagues in McComb to see who would be willing to donate if they had anything. I got texts back from Josh Simpson, Karen Luckett and Valerie Turner. I also got messages back from some non-medical people in McComb who had some masks and protective equipment.”
Jones rounded up several hundred masks, a large box of surgical gloves and some gowns. People have been dropping off donations all week on the porch of her Delaware Avenue office.
“Every little bit counts,” she said. “Many hands make light work.”
Many hands also have been working to sew cotton masks for the hospital.
Brooke LeBlanc, wife of First Baptist Church of Summit pastor Dr. Larry LeBlanc, got involved with this effort last weekend.
“Last Saturday, LaVoyce Boggs from the hospital texted me and said the hospital was in desperate need of masks,” LeBlanc said. “She asked if I would get anyone from the church who knew how to sew.”
The next day, LeBlanc, her mother-in-law Paulette Le-Blanc of Hattiesburg, Kristen Hemphill, Marty Lewman and Pam Alexander got to work, assembly line-style, using patterns they found online.
“We spread out to do our social distance things and we went to work,” she said. “Paulette and Kristen sewed, and the rest of us just cut fabric and pinned and laid the masks out.
“We used 100 percent cotton fabric, garden wire in the top of each mask so you can pinch it closed at your nose, and elastic for the stuff that ties behind your head.
“I delivered that evening 50 masks to the hospital. As a result of that, I’ve been encouraging other people in our church who can sew to make masks. We’ve been giving them instructions on how to make masks.”
LeBlanc said Hemphill produced another 60 masks on Monday, and she knows that at least 10 or 15 people with sewing experience have been making them as well.
If you are healthy, the worst thing about this virus is the uncertainty. We really do take normalcy for granted.
But great stories like these really help. People saw a need and did something. It tells me that we’ll get through this. Of that I am very certain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.