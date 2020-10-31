Four years ago, when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, I did not like either candidate. So for the first time in my life, I voted for neither of the major parties’ nominee.
This year, I am still not a fan of Trump, so it was easy to decide to vote for Joe Biden on Tuesday.
It’s my first vote for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1996.
I know Trump is very popular among many of my readers, and that he will win Mississippi’s six electoral votes easily. But I also know that during the 2016 campaign, Jeb Bush got it right when he said that Trump was “a chaos candidate. And he’d be a chaos president.”
That is so true. A lot of the Trump people say they wish he wasn’t babbling endlessly on Twitter and hurling insults at his enemies, but that his achievements more than make up for these flaws.
Not for me. His constant commentary is designed to incite the public when a president’s job ideally is to unite us. This overshadows anything positive that he’s done.
I should add that it’s pretty easy for presidents to avoid being impeached, but Trump somehow could not do it.
Three specific things about Trump prevent me from voting for him:
• He has always been good at spending other people’s money, and even before the coronavirus relief he was doing this with higher budget deficits. Which means it’s your money and my money.
• He can dish it out, but he can’t take it. He can trash anyone without remorse, but if someone speaks negatively about him, he whines that he’s not being treated fairly. He turns into a crybaby. Give me a break and be a man.
• But the main thing, and this dates back to before he got into politics, is his bad habit of not paying small businesses like construction companies for their services. There are tons of examples. I run a small business and think we should be paid for the work we do. I cannot support someone who disagrees with that.
Now, what about Biden and the Democrats?
I like Biden. I do not think he is in the early stages of dementia. I think he would be a good guard against the extremist wing of the Democratic Party. I do worry, though, about Democrats controlling the White House and Congress.
Most important to me is that he seems like a decent man, which is what the country needs right now.
As for all the Ukraine and China talk surrounding Biden and his woebegone son, let’s see what else turns up. If everyone says Biden is so stupid, how could he be so clever as to be on the take with foreign countries?
As for predicting a winner, I give the advantage to Biden because of the coronavirus. But this is not a confident call.
Trump is like Bill Clinton: a lucky guy. The president may yet pull out a second term.
The rest of this year’s ballot is unusually interesting, containing extra goodies like the vote on a new state flag and on two medical marijuana proposals. Here are my thoughts on all that:
U.S. Senate: I am voting for Mike Espy, the Democratic challenger, but not for any political reason. Actually, my thinking will make you laugh.
It goes back to 1999, when incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith was a first-time candidate for the Mississippi Senate. The Enterprise-Journal prepares a big political section before each cycle’s primary, and I called Hyde-Smith to ask some easy questions like, “Why did you decide to run?” and “What do you want to do if elected?”
I left a message, and she called me at home on a Sunday night. She was nice, even apologetic, but said she did not do interviews with the media.
That was a surprise, since candidates always love free publicity. Maybe she was just running a below-the-radar campaign to unseat a longtime incumbent. Whatever her thinking was, it worked, and after switching parties she went on to become state agriculture commissioner before getting appointed to succeed Thad Cochran in 2018.
I have no real objections to her work as a senator. And frankly, Hyde-Smith’s roots are in Lawrence County and Lincoln County, which has to benefit this part of the state.
But I always have been miffed that she would not consent to a routine interview. I mean, this ain’t The Washington Post, you know? So my protest vote, such as it is, goes to Espy, who has virtually no chance of winning.
The state flag: For me, it is an easy vote in favor of the magnolia flag.
It was time to change the prior Mississippi flag with its Confederate symbol, and frankly it’s a great surprise that the Legislature voted to do so a few months ago during a period of nationwide racial protests.
Before that, the Republican majority repeatedly said that only the voters should make the decision in a referendum. Apparently the gentle nudging from business and religious groups for lawmakers to do their job worked.
As for the proposed new flag, it’s OK. The magnolia blossom is nice and the various colors are nice. It is an attractive design. There were other designs that I liked better, but everyone will have a different opinion about that.
If you look at all 50 state flags, very few of them are inspiring or creatively compelling. So comparing Mississippi’s proposal with those, we’d do all right with this one.
I hope I am wrong about this, but I can’t shake the feeling that a significant number of voters — maybe even a majority — will oppose the new flag just to make a point.
Supporters of the old flag are angry that removing it did not get put to a referendum, as it did in 2001. My view is that we elect lawmakers to make these decisions, and they finally made it.
It would be better for the state if the new flag won a convincing majority of votes on Tuesday, such as 60%, but I will not be surprised if the referendum results are a lot closer than that. It also won’t be a surprise if the new flag gets voted down.
If it does get rejected, the flag commission will start from scratch and put a new design on the ballot in 2021. Hopefully voters will avoid that drama by deciding that it’s time to move on to bigger issues.
Statewide elections: This is a referendum to remove the state Constitution’s requirement that statewide officeholders must win the vote in a majority of House districts in order to be elected. The 1999 governor’s election went to the House, which chose Ronnie Musgrove over Mike Parker, when they each won 61 House districts.
I’m voting to remove the House requirement. We’ll be just fine picking our governors and other officials with statewide vote totals.
marijuana initiative: This is the one upon which I am truly undecided. None of the three options — Initiative 65, Alternative 65A or the rejection of both — are appealing.
I have a mind to vote in favor of Initiative 65, the original constitutional amendment proposed by advocates of legalized medical marijuana. This would be to spite the Legislature, which chose not to address the issue, and less because of the amendment itself.
I think we ought to legalize marijuana, both for medical and recreational purposes, and tax the devil out of it. I think the war on drugs has been lost, especially as far as marijuana goes. I know this opinion is way outside the Mississippi mainstream.
But Initiative 65 specifically restricts taxes on the industry, and it does not divert any tax money from the sale of medical marijuana to cities. That resulted in well-deserved opposition from the Mississippi Municipal League and plenty of other influential groups.
My objection to Alternative 65A is that it seems designed to confuse voters and is less specific about which illnesses qualify a patient to use various forms of marijuana.
Maybe the best solution is to vote them both down and try again. I’m just not sure. This may be one that I decide when staring at the voting machine screen on Tuesday.
If you’ve already voted, good for you! And if you haven’t, think about doing so on Tuesday. After all, many people have died defending our right to choose our leaders.
