Greg Gilmore, retiring this year as the McComb School District’s director of security, can put a number on the success of his work over the past 24 years.
When he arrived in 1997, there were too many arrests at schools. But for the 2020-21 year, there have been none.
“You can’t go lower than zero,” he noted.
He agreed that limited attendance is a big reason there have been no arrests this year, but said there were only a few arrests the prior year, when Covid-19 cancelled the last two months of classes. Using either this year or last, it’s quite an improvement.
Gilmore’s strategy for reducing behavior problems in schools came from his career in the U.S. Army, which the McComb native joined in 1977 when he was 18.
In the Army, he was a military police investigator with training in special operations and other security programs. He was good at conflict resolution and that, plus his perpetually upbeat nature, made him an ideal choice to work in a public school system.
Gilmore, 61, basically became the cool uncle to hundreds of kids every year. He earned their trust and they repaid it many times by quietly warning him and his staff when somebody at school was stirring up trouble.
“I went to all the schools, tried to build relationships with all those kids,” he said. “I had to do the work with the community, the schools, the staff. I was trying to get them to buy in — that I’m the guy you can trust.
“By being in law enforcement previously, I knew that people had to see you first, and I had to be consistent.”
It took a few years, but it worked. Gilmore’s efforts to get to know elementary school kids paid off when they arrived in junior high school and high school, when students are more willing to misbehave.
“How do you think we made drug busts?” he asked. “The kids thought I was some kind of magic man because I knew stuff.”
The magic, however, was that a lot of students were willing to tip off Gilmore about drugs or any other problem, and they trusted him not to reveal his sources.
He’s been on the job long enough to identify a major change between kids of the 1990s and today.
“The kids were stronger when I started,” he remarked. “Only thing I had to deal with back then was fighting.
“Now, it’s the kids’ mouths. They just say it. Social media put this in a different light. Everything is right now. What I had to do with that is get on Facebook to check out everything.”
To some extent, social media helped make cases against rule breakers because the evidence, sometimes including videos, was right there on a computer screen. But Gilmore said it also sped up the possibility of trouble.
“They could hit the ‘send’ button and boom, you’ve got a fight,” he said.
He said it has been an honor to be trusted by students — and often adults, who sometimes called him if they thought their kids were in trouble.
But the impact of Covid-19 over the past year convinced him that it’s time to move on.
“I got taken out of my whole lifeline, being around people,” he said. “Then I got quarantined twice when co-workers got the virus.
And the third time somebody got it, that kind of took me down. I couldn’t talk to people. I couldn’t get information. That’s God telling me it’s time to move.”
After retiring, Gilmore would like to set up some sort of after-school “safe zone” for small groups of kids.
He is grateful that Dr. Pat Cooper, the superintendent in the 1990s, pitched him the idea of being a “community school liaison,” with the goal of giving students a familiar face all through their school years in different building. He also praised former superintendent Therese Palmertree and the district’s current leader, Dr. Cederick Ellis, for supporting his work.
He still remembers having to convince his initially skeptical wife Monique, a Cincinnati native, to move to his small hometown — and is pleased that she came to love it.
He knows the district faces challenges, such as improving its D state rating, but is optimistic that recent gains will continue.
“I look at these kids every day,” he said. “These are some intelligent kids. Respectful. We’re talking about 1% that has issues.”
