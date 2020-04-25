Driving home from work at 11:45 Thursday night, I stopped on impulse in the FitLife parking lot on Anna Drive.
I got out of the car, leaned against it and did a little stargazing. The stars were brighter since most of McComb did not have electricity. It was a cool, clear night and a comfortable time to relax.
During those few minutes, some existential insight into everything that’s been happening lately would have been nice. But it was just me, the stars, some dark buildings and the occasional vehicle on nearby Interstate 55.
Lacking enlightenment, I drove on home. Which was better than having a police officer pull up in the parking lot to ask me what I was doing there after curfew.
“You know it’s nearly midnight?” the officer would have asked.
“Yes, sir,” I would reply. “I was just coming home from another tough day at work and hoped the Big Dipper or a shooting star would provide a little inspiration.”
My list of annoyances is probably as long as anyone’s. Start with the challenge of evolving to a business with a dual focus on selling ads for its print products and for online marketing. Then the coronavirus upended everything, even though in all candor I must say that my daily routine has not changed a whole lot.
A few weeks ago, our printing press developed mysterious electrical problems that took a while to fix. This forced us way out of our daily routine and into some very long nights. And this week came the storm that reminded me that a press with a power problem is not nearly as bad as having no power at all.
It was this area’s third storm in 12 days, and once again McComb and the surrounding area had a starring role as Jackson TV stations tracked its path.
But this was the first of the three at nighttime, and it was obvious that Mary Ann and I needed to get into our bedroom closet for safety. But even this had its drama.
I brought our dogs inside and we took them in the closet with us as the electricity went out about 3 a.m. Stewie was quiet the whole time even though border collies are famously anxious about bad weather.
He must have sensed trouble, because he threw up once in the closet and then again in our bedroom. So instead of being safe, we were cleaning up his mess by flashlight.
It could have been a lot worse, right? Somehow my neighborhood got spared any serious damage, while not too far away there were downed trees and damaged homes.
The storm had knocked out power and the internet at the Enterprise-Journal, and from the looks of things, it was going to take a while to fix. But we made a few fancy maneuvers to produce Friday’s paper.
Keith Hux and our computer guy Chance Conerly set up three generators, two for some of the newsroom computers and one for lights in the mailroom so that people could assemble circulars.
For temporary internet service, Chance recommended setting up a “hot spot,” and production manager Wade Bolen went to the Wal-Mart in Amite, La., to get it.
Matt Williamson and his newshounds put together a good batch of stories and photos about the damage, and they did so 90 minutes ahead of schedule, because we had to print the paper in Greenwood and truck it back here.
At the end of the day, literally, our three drivers were en route to area post offices by 11:30 p.m. There were several times in the last few weeks when the electrical problems on the press kept us here till 3 a.m. So this was a definite improvement.
Even so, I was a little down, realizing we’d probably have to do it all over again on Friday, and it was just one more nuisance during an exceptionally trying time. Thus the skywatching stop in the parking lot.
At 2 a.m., the lights at our home came back on, prompting a quick drive to the office to see if good luck had arrived in two places. Of course it didn’t, and on Friday we fired up the generators and got to work.
Entergy came through as I was writing this column. The lights came back on at 1:15 p.m. It would be incorrect to say that everything is back to normal — I think Mr. Corona will prevent this for some time — but for now there is one less thing to worry about.
