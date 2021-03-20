This week Pike County supervisors tripled the fine for littering. It was $250 but now it will be $750.
Good for them. If litter has become a more serious problem, one way to get after it is to make violators pay more.
But this makes me wonder: Just how many people really get charged with littering? If it’s not that many, then raising the fine may not matter.
“I can tell you I have found litter under the road signs with the fine, so $250 hasn’t made a big impression,” said Tammy Strickland, the director of Keep Pike County Beautiful. She is vocal about the litter issue and added that it’s a problem across Mississippi, if not the entire country.
Most people say litter in Pike County is getting worse. But there are some reasons behind it, and one way to reduce it is likely to carry extra costs.
On the bright side, the supervisors, sheriff’s department and the city of McComb are paying attention.
Strickland spoke to supervisors about the problem on March 1, when she presented the results of Keep Pike County Beautiful’s annual “litter index” of 200 miles of roads and streets. She said it was the worst report since 2016.
In an interview this week, Strickland repeated some of what she told the board three weeks ago. The coronavirus is partly responsible, because it kept more people at home, where they generated more trash that was poorly disposed.
Two other factors are poor garbage containers, such as large crates, that allow trash to escape; and “flyaway trash” such as empty deer corn bags that blows out of the back of traveling pickup trucks.
“If we could control those two items, I think we could see a significant reduction in litter,” Strickland said.
One other part of the problem is that the coronavirus has prevented local inmates from picking up litter. This is especially noticeable on Interstate 55, where little if any trash has been picked up in a full year.
As depressing as all this sounds, Strickland said there is hope.
“In my years of doing this, we have not had as much support to solve this litter problem as we have now,” Strickland said. “Mayor Lockley is really cleaning up McComb, and the county supervisors are on top of it.”
But her rock star is Capt. Brian Mullins of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
“He’s been very instrumental in identifying dump sites, tracking the violators and having them clean it up. It has really helped,” she said.
Strickland said it isn’t too hard to figure out who’s been dumping household garbage. You just have to dig through the trash to find bills or other documents with a name and address on them. Mullins, she said, then goes to that residence and informs the occupants that they have one day to clean up the mess, otherwise he’ll file charges. It’s a good strategy.
Keep Pike County Beautiful has five cameras posted at dump sites in an effort to get evidence against dumpers, and this week supervisors talked about buying some more of them. It would help.
But thinking about this, it strikes me that Pike County and the rest of the country didn’t turn into a population of litterbugs overnight. We live in a disposable society, and we’ve been fighting this battle for 50 years or more.
The coronavirus is the only possible answer for the worsening litter problem. I never would have thought that, but it makes sense.
People have been stuck at home, where they are producing more trash. And highways have not been cleaned for a year. The neglect shows.
In a lot of communities, Waste Management and other garbage collectors require people to put out their trash in special oversized garbage cans. Mechanical arms grab the cans, empty them into the garbage truck and return them to the curb.
Maybe it’s time for Pike County and its four cities to look at this. There may be additional costs for customers, so elected officials would have to decide if it’s worth it.
If the cost was prohibitive, other places wouldn’t use the system. And litter has become so bad that the fine has tripled. Pike County will look better when the virus is gone, but litter still will be a problem. We need to consider new ideas.
