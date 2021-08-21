Mississippi has established an Office of Workforce Development, given it a catchy new name — AccelerateMS — and hired Ryan Miller as its executive director.
Those assignments were easy. As Miller noted this week during a visit to the McComb Rotary Club, now comes the hard part: Creating a workforce development strategy for the state and producing results in terms of more people who are trained and with more jobs for them to fill.
Miller spent 13 years at the University of Mississippi’s Center for Manufacturing Excellence and said there was no better feeling than helping a college student get a job offer.
His new job is appealing for the same reason: “The possibility of getting to help the state of Mississippi as a whole do exactly that same thing — help young people find a job with someone that recognizes their talent.”
Since starting with AccelerateMS five weeks ago, Miller has been traveling around the state, asking people what’s working and what’s not. He spent Wednesday in Pike County with local workforce leaders and businesses who hire the people they train.
Some of the things he’s hearing from business owners and managers are no surprise: They want people who show up for work on time, who are willing to work hard, who understand money and even some who can use a ruler properly.
Miller believes Mississippi presents a great opportunity for rewarding work, but a lot of young people don’t see it. Fewer of them seem interested in learning a trade, even though a talented craftsman — a mechanic, machine operator, carpenter, electrician — can earn a good living over time.
“How to convince kids that success does not require a university degree?” he remarked.
Miller also recognizes that a lot of young people who grew up here have left for other places. One of his goals is to get more of them to see their home state as “their primary hope, their primary interest.”
To his credit, Miller did not promise the moon. Doing so would have undercut his credibility. He knows this is a very long-term project.
“Results will come, but we have to lay the proper groundwork first,” he said.
It takes time to identify the problems and develop solutions. His early impression is that Mississippi is made up of about eight different geographical “ecosystems,” and something that works in one may not work in others. The fact that the state’s population declined in the 2020 census also is a challenge.
It all sounds promising. As local Work Force Training Center director Wendy Smith said in introducing Miller at Rotary, state officials believe an effective workforce development system, with everyone working together toward a common mission, can have a great economic impact for many Mississippians.
Miller promised that his office will work closely with officials from smaller counties, and places like Pike County should not hesitate to promote their success stories. He specifically praised Summit Plastics, which he had visited that morning.
In a cynical moment, it is possible to worry that efforts like this will focus on the few areas in Mississippi that have been growing: the Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, suburban Jackson, Starkville, Oxford and DeSoto County.
But that’s only about 10 counties. The state will not prosper if the remaining 72 counties are ignored. The focus needs to be on the counties that are struggling, not the ones that are thriving.
The middle of a new wave in the pandemic may obscure some positives about Southwest Mississippi, but a couple of things come to mind:
• Pike County’s population of 40,000 ranks 19th in the state. At least we’re in the top 25% of the 82 counties. And the 2020 census shows we actually gained a few residents, less than 100.
• We actually do some jobs well, which is a sign we can learn to do other jobs well when they come along. We are good at medical care, raising and processing chickens, producing plastic bags and turning harvested timber into various wood products.
Like most other places, we just need a few more businesses to see our potential — or for a few existing businesses to keep growing. The state is doing the right thing to focus on workforce training. Over time, it is going to help.
