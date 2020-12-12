This past Tuesday, I went to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce in downtown McComb to pay the newspaper’s annual dues — and was shocked by the lack of activity on Main Street.
There were only a few cars parked on Main Street’s two blocks. No pedestrians. Many of the buildings were empty.
Everybody used to go to Main Street, but not any more. Its chief use today is for drivers to get to the Black Lives Matter Bridge at the railroad tracks.
This problem has been growing for a long time — since at least the 1970s, and prospects for Main Street have gotten worse in recent years with the collapse of the former JC Penney building and the closing of the Regions Bank branch. Last month’s closing of McComb Electric on Front Street hurt, too.
There are at least three drivers of Main Street’s decline:
• The loss, decades ago, of the railroad car repair shops, which were one of downtown’s primary drivers. You cannot remove several hundred workers from a commercial neighborhood, even over a period of years, without a major impact on business.
• The natural expansion of McComb away from its origins along the railroad tracks. For many people who live in or near McComb, especially west of the tracks, downtown is less convenient than other shopping or dining options. And despite their charm, many downtown buildings simply can’t compare to the amenities offered by newer, larger facilities.
• The most recent trend is the rising popularity of online shopping. This makes it hard for anyone to consider starting a retail business, which in the good old days was Main Street’s specialty.
Ironically, State Street, which is just one block away, has held up much better than Main Street. There are far fewer ground-floor vacancies on State Street. Buildings are in good shape.
Main Street’s problems are frustrating because you don’t have to go far to find a small-town downtown that is busy.
Most of their downtown buildings in Brookhaven, Amite and Hammond, La., are occupied, and parking places can be hard to find.
There are significant differences between those downtowns and McComb’s.
Most obvious is the nature of the railroad tracks in McComb. The car shops may be gone, but their impact lingers. Other small towns have commercial activity along both sides of the tracks. In McComb, that is not possible.
Because of that limitation, downtown McComb is hemmed in by the railroad on the east and Highway 51 on the west. It only runs for a few blocks along that strip. This reduced size may limit the creativity of developers.
Many people who remember Main Street’s heyday have written it off. Based on what I saw Tuesday, it is difficult to disagree. But when I went back Friday for a second look, there are a few seeds trying to take root on Main Street, even in these worst of times.
The Morning Rail is a little breakfast diner a few steps from Railroad Boulevard. It opened a year ago in the building where Topisaw Grocery used to be, and the proprietors said business has been picking up lately.
And in the two former Lott Furniture buildings in the 200 block of Main Street, work continues on a restaurant, 207 Bistro & Blues, that may be open in the next few weeks.
I peeked inside on Friday. Don Robinson and his brother Anthony Harris are creating a fine-looking establishment. If it works, it will be an excellent compliment to The Caboose, which has thrived a block away at the corner of Front and State.
Still, Main Street and much of downtown face the challenge of attracting business of any type. Can things improve? And where to start?
It seems like the first thing to do is admit defeat where necessary — and tear down four buildings that cannot be saved.
For starters, remove the Penney building and adjacent City Drug Store — although it would be nice to save the drug store front, the most beautiful facade in all of Pike County.
Two other candidates for removal are the structure next to the Wisteria Building at Main and Front; and the old Enterprise-Journal building on North Broadway. (We have not owned that site for about 30 years, by the way.)
Creating these open spaces might give someone an idea for a new way to use these downtown locations. We’d better hope so. Otherwise, things could get worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.