If you’re like me and didn’t think the resignation of McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley would be good for the city, here’s positive news:
Lockley reiterated in an interview Friday that he isn’t resigning. “I’m here for the long haul,” he added.
The issue arose last Tuesday when members of the city board mustered only three votes to dismiss city administrator Dirkland Smith, apparently because he rents a home from the mayor.
Shortly afterward, Lockley reportedly was thinking of resigning to resolve ethics rules that object to an elected official entering into a private contract with someone who works for them. Property rental fits in this category.
However, he said Thursday that he had changed his mind, learning from city attorney Angela Cockerham that leaving office would not solve the problem of the conflict that existed when he was in office.
Further, elected officials are supposed to be out of office for a year before setting up contracts with employees.
There appear to be two ways to fix this: Smith can move out of the residence that the mayor owns, or the mayor can sell the property.
Lockley said he expects the situation to be resolved soon, but acknowledged that the state Ethics Commission is certain to investigate the case.
“The reason I did that press conference Thursday was to address it as openly and honestly as possible without getting into a personnel matter,” he said. “I felt that I had to do that because of who I am and what I stand for.”
Lockley acknowledged that he made a mistake in renting to Smith.
“I didn’t think about ethics,” he said. “I was thinking about the law, and this is not a violation of any law. But being legal does not always mean it’s ethical. It didn’t dawn on me to contact the Ethics Commission.”
The mayor said he has been in touch with the Ethics Commission and has been told that a complaint about the property rental has been filed.
He said he also has talked with an assistant attorney general, who told him it does not sound like there has been a violation of the law.
“I’m OK with it,” he said. “I’m acknowledging my mistake. That’s why I made it known, once it was brought to my attention and verified by the city attorney that I was in violation.”
In all honesty, when I first heard that the complaint involved a property rental, I wondered if that even qualified as an ethics violation. If the Ethics Commission says it does, then so be it. It is sensible to be wary of business agreements between elected officials and employees.
Assuming Lockley was not up to anything more than renting out a residence, the Ethics Commission will ask its questions and perhaps recommend sanctions.
It will be a surprise if the commission treats this harshly. There are ethics violations and then there are serious ethics violations, and this seems to fit in the first group of lesser offenses.
What will be more interesting, assuming that the six selectmen and Smith are like the mayor and here for the long haul, is whether the group is able to work together on anything of importance.
Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill and Devante Johnson, the three selectmen who wanted to fire Smith, also won a 3-2 vote last year to take away some of the mayor’s authority. (Michael Cameron, who likely would have opposed the move, missed that meeting.)
What this gives us is a city with a black mayor and a board in which three of the four black selectmen appear to be against the mayor and the administrator.
I’m sorry, but that is just weird. Black elected officials are often in the minority. In McComb, black people have waited patiently for the demographics of white flight to do its work. And the reward is a black majority at odds with each other?
Lockley would not discuss any of that. He sounded Friday like he’ll accept responsibility for the ethical violation and try to move on.
Despite his thought of resigning, he said he has not lost his enthusiasm for the job.
“I’m busy,” he said. “I’m sitting here today setting up a meeting for the entertainment district, and trying to pull together a city-wide cleanup for five times a year. So no, I’m still working for the city.”
