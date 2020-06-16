In a major surprise from a U.S. Supreme Court with a conservative majority, the justices ruled 6-3 Monday that the section of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 barring job discrimination because of gender also protects gay and transgender people from workplace discrimination.
The opinion was written by one of the two conservative justices in the majority, perhaps to make the point that the ruling included both of the court’s political ideologies.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, wrote, “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex.” This, he said, is exactly what the 1964 legislation is supposed to prevent.
This can be an uncomfortable topic. Other gender-related cases on issues like bathroom use and athletic participation are likely to make their way to the high court. But those seem far less sweeping than Monday’s ruling, which in essence reaffirmed that all employees ought to be judged on the quality of their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.