Nobody can be happier about this year’s public school ratings than James Brown, the principal of Denman Junior High School.
Brown and his staff had a C rating three years ago before Denman unexpectedly fell off a cliff and got an F for the next two years. The State Department of Education requires principals of F-rated schools to be at school board meetings each month to tell trustees what they’re doing to improve.
Like a good trooper, Brown attended the meetings regularly. He was there this past Tuesday as well, but with a better message.
“Right now, I’m not on any improvement list,” he remarked. Denman’s latest rating, released last month, had jumped all the way back to a C. He will no longer be required to speak at board meetings, and the trustees along with a number of teachers and other principals at the meeting gave him a well-deserved round of applause.
At times, data analyst Tokie Butler’s 90-minute presentation of each school’s results had the feel of a pep rally. Several teachers from Summit Elementary School, which earned McComb’s first-ever B rating under the state’s accountability measurements, brought green and gold shakers to the meeting and didn’t hesitate to use them.
McComb earned a mini-celebration. The district kept its D rating, but its score increased by 27 points, going from a very low D to a mid-range D. The last couple of years proved that nothing is guaranteed, but if McComb continues to improve, the district is only 15 points away from a C rating.
Don’t plan a parade just yet. As one critic of the school wrote me when the ratings came out, “A D is still a D.”
That is certainly true, and the ratings for McComb’s individual schools were not all sunshine. The high school fell 74 points to a D. Higgins Middle School was down 24, dropping to a D. Otken Elementary was down 10 but kept its C.
If your glass is half empty, you can focus on problems like those. But if your glass is half full, as mine tends to be, you can see that schools like Denman and Summit had such large gains — Denman up 106 points and Summit up 80 — that they more than covered the declines elsewhere.
What I found most interesting is that almost every school reported sizable gains in math scores. Principals and superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said they’re working on ways to improve reading results, too.
Brown pretty much spoke for the district when he said Denman will keep at it.
“C is average,” he told the school board. “I don’t think anybody in this room wants to be average. We want to be great.”
It fell to trustee Lynn Gilmore to echo what many school critics say — that a slow turn of the ship in the right direction is not acceptable.
“What I’m seeing here is that something needs to happen immediately,” she said. “We have data before us for every school, and we know what the emergency is. As board members, we need to look at the emergency, and have the ship turn immediately, and focus our resources on the high school.”
She has a point. You know those kids that produced the F ratings for Denman in 2017 and 2018? Well, they are now at the high school, and look what happened to its rating. There’s not much time left to help them.
Ellis replied, “We’re providing the high school with everything we can with the resources we have. We still can’t forget about the students at our elementary schools. One of the reasons we got to this point is we did not address their needs.”
He added, “The data suggests that we are fixing the problems from the bottom up.” That was an obvious salute to the district’s student-centered learning program, which began at Summit and is now at three other schools.
Summit, in fact, is a good example of the patience that will be required. It had D ratings for its first three years, which meant student-centered learning wasn’t having an effect. All of a sudden Summit jumped to a B.
I’ll bet it had a lot to do with finding the right mix of teachers and giving them time to get comfortable with a totally new program that lets each child learn at his own pace rather than with a class of 25 others.
Ellis is confident that scores can continue to rise. But his job is to be an optimist.
The fact is, if enough kids have a bad test day next spring, or don’t feel like taking a standardized test, the ratings at McComb or any other school district could decline. We’ll find out in September 2020.
