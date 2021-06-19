As bad as the McComb railroad depot fire was three weeks ago, there are some good things coming out of it.
One, as reported in the days after the fire, is that almost all of the railroad museum display items have been saved.
“If I had to give a percentage, it would be 90 to 95% of the artifacts that we know about have been recovered,” railroad museum director Ralph Price said.
That obviously is a great thing. You can’t have much of a museum if all your displays are burned up.
But an equal dose of good news is the way that so many people have provided assistance since the fire. Volunteers have spent many days inside the burned depot, seeking out the building’s contents as if they were archaeologists digging for ancient history in Rome or Jerusalem.
“Our volunteers are physically and mentally exhausted right now,” Price said. “We’ve worked through rain and severe heat and humidity to save as many artifacts as humanly possible. We haven’t stopped, and we’ve had dozens of volunteers to help us.
“We’ve worked well together, and I’m very proud of the extreme effort put forth. ... They have worked through some severe conditions. Some of them are not as young as they used to be, but there’s not been one complaint. We don’t have time to do anything but work.”
Price estimated that a core group of 12 to 15 museum board members and other volunteers have been at the depot almost every day. Another 20 or 25 people have pitched in at various times.
“We’re in Day 18 of our recovery,” he said Thursday. “I do that every day because I have to keep in mind that we have to take one day at a time.”
Recovery efforts have halted for the time being, as the insurer for the city of McComb, which owns the building, said this week it has become too much of a liability to let people inside it. While Price and the museum board wait to see what happens with the depot in terms of rebuilding, they have turned their attention to cleaning the museum pieces.
Here, once again, significant help is on the way. Price said Katie Etre, a conservator with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, will make her third trip to McComb since the fire to start training volunteers on proper cleaning techniques.
Price said Tommy Catchings will be in charge of the wooden and metal artifacts, while Sam and Ganeath Daniel will lead the work with photographs and other delicate items.
He estimated that 15 to 20 volunteers will be working to clean artifacts, one at a time, over the coming weeks.
He is optimistic that the depot will be rebuilt. The early 19th century building’s listing on the National Register of Historic Places ought to provide an incentive for that.
According to Price, the depot already had an interesting history with damage and rebuilding. In the late 1990s, when Pike County’s economic development office and chamber of commerce moved into the depot, the building expanded to the north.
The slab for that expansion already was in place. Price said that section of the building had to be torn down in 1976 when a freight car got loose while switching tracks at the rail yards and hit that section of the depot.
He said the railroad museum board members want to reopen in the same location — either a rebuilt depot or a new structure there. It makes sense to have a railroad museum next to an active railroad, he noted, and to keep it right next to the impressive display of the steam locomotive and other railcars.
Price laughed in recalling how he became the interim director of the museum last July, succeeding Butch Williams. Somehow that “interim” tag went away during the pandemic that kept the museum closed for most of 2020.
The museum was scheduled to reopen next month, and Price is among many who are determined that one day it will welcome visitors again.
“The thought of quitting never crossed anybody’s mind,” he said. “We’ll continue. We’ll absolutely continue. It has staggered all of us a little bit to think about the work we have, but we’re up to the task.”
Price now is focused on setting up a campaign for a Rebuild Our Museum Fund.
“We feel like raising money will show how determined we are,” he said. “This is a world-class museum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.