In the pantheon of illustrious Mississippi family physicians, Harry C. Frye Jr. stood with the tallest. What makes his life a remarkable example for others is that he almost couldn’t stand at all.
Frye left Jackson’s Central High School and Millsaps College in 1944 for the battlefields of World War II. He distinguished himself as a sergeant in the 26th Infantry Division, a component of Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. For heroism in the Battle of the Bulge, young Harry earned the Bronze Star.
Soon after discharge in 1946, Frye was stricken by polio, but he did not strike out. His treatment and rehabilitation took him to the VA Medical Center, where Dr. Felix Underwood, an early leader in public health who helped to organize the University of Mississippi Medical Center, urged him to enter medical studies.
Under the eye of another legendary physician, Dr. Alton Ochsner, Frye graduated from the Tulane Medical School in 1951.
Polio, which affected almost 500,000 Americans, mainly in the early 1950s, sapped the strength from Dr. Frye’s legs, an infirmity that lasted until his death on Jan. 21, 2021, at age 97. It did not sap his desire and will to serve mankind as a family physician, clinician and humanitarian in Magnolia.
Why Magnolia, population 2,500, when he could have landed in a larger and more prosperous city? Here’s why: Helen McGehee Frye, his beloved wife of 74 years and a high school classmate before the war, enjoyed the beauty of the town while they were scouting out a place for his practice.
There they settled in 1952, raising three children: Nancy F. McElwee, Charles Frye and the late Betsy F. Randall. Harry embarked on a 65-year adventure in medicine that continued as a resident of an assisted living center, where he advised fellow residents.
Before entering the facility at age 93, Frye still saw patients at Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia. A personal note: My mother, the late Johnie M. Gordon, wasn’t his patient but always appreciated his visits at her door in that hospital.
Dr. Frye’s service to those under his watch at Beacham Hospital and the Magnolia Clinic was guided by what he called the “heart of medicine” — the patient/doctor relationship. He carried a simple motto with him on his daily rounds: “Be available and take care of them.”
He was the quintessential prototype of the revered family practitioners of bygone eras. He always was eager to treat patients who couldn’t pay for services, often accepting vegetable items like okra instead of his small fees.
He would say Mrs. Frye liked them. His son Charlie, a companion on many house calls, would remind him that his mother really didn’t enjoy okra. “Yeah, son, but they don’t know that,” Harry would say with his characteristic dry wit.
Dr. Frye had a profound sense of community activism, including 47 years as a trustee of the South Pike School District. A fierce advocate for public education, he and other district trustees bravely withstood the storm of school integration in the early 1970s. He also served on boards of several other church, bank and civic organizations.
Harry loved to play golf despite the lack of strength in his legs that limited his distance off the tee. His peerless short game, however, made him a tough competitor in Fernwood Country Club tournaments. He also had a lifelong passion for swimming, which sustained his strength.
In high school as a talented musician, he was chosen “Best Clarinet Player in the State.” That will surprise absolutely no one who ever knew Harry Frye.
Mac Gordon is a native and part-time resident of McComb. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.
