Interviewing Charla Rowley this week, it was a surprise to hear the Southwest Health System CEO say that despite a significant amount of federal coronavirus aid in 2020, she remains worried about the hospital’s finances.
Rowley took charge of Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and its many facilities on Feb. 1, when nobody had any idea that the world would be turned upside down within six weeks.
She said Southwest got $24 million in federal CARES Act money last year, which generally took the place of insurance payments and patient payments that the hospital would have received for a normal caseload.
The problem is that as the virus spread, hospitals had to limit their care to only Covid-19 patients and emergency cases. Optional medical procedures that could be delayed were cancelled.
This caused a financial problem: Caring for virus patients is more expensive than routine patient care. Also, for most hospitals, including Southwest, emergency care either loses money or doesn’t make much. And the optional procedures that were on hold, like a knee replacement or a colonoscopy, had been more profitable.
“It’s tough,” Rowley said. “They had the CARES Act, where President Trump allocated funding for all of this. We did receive some of that.
“Is it going to be enough to sustain us? I’m getting concerned.”
Many hospitals have wrestled with finances for a number of years, but Rowley said 2020 was serious.
“If not for that money, most community hospitals would have shut down,” she said. “There’s no way we could have sustained the shutdown of our profitable areas and the influx of your loss leaders.”
Of all the bad news that the virus has delivered, the impact on the finances of medical care is pretty high on the list. The number of deaths and near deaths would rank first, and the loss of jobs and other economic effects would be second.
But where would the country be if some of its hospitals ran out of money during a pandemic and had to close?
The Covid-19 relief package signed into law last month provided more money for individuals and for businesses. But there was no assistance for hospitals, even as roughly 3,000 people are dying each day across the country.
Mississippi hospitals have had more than 300 virus patients in intensive care units each day for more than a month. The only period with comparative numbers was the first two weeks of last August. The number of patients on ventilators also swung upward until a decline this week.
The end result is that hospitals are still being hammered by the virus. Even with vaccines being administered, it’s going to take time to get this under control. Because of that, Rowley believes the federal government will have to provide more cash assistance to medical facilities until their business models return to normal.
That means routine procedures need to resume, instead of being limited to Covid-19 care and emergency care.
Extra aid does seem likely. It is unthinkable that the government would allow hospitals to close when the demand for urgent care is rising.
The whole situation calls to mind the financial pressures that hospitals faced well before the coronavirus arrived.
Many of them, especially those in communities with higher numbers of low-income or retired patients — which quite nicely describes most of Mississippi — have been in financial difficulty for several years. A few hospitals in Mississippi closed a couple of years ago.
Southwest’s finances, fortunately, never were in that kind of shape, although Rowley made it clear that the virus has had a serious impact. But there are other structural problems with the cost of medical care and the way public and private insurers repay hospitals for this care.
The virus may postpone a search for solutions, but it won’t eliminate it.
The interview with Rowley is part of a package of stories about the hospital that we’re preparing for the Feb. 4 newspaper. Financial restraints aside, there have been a lot of positive developments at the hospital during 2020.
The institution and its people have been tested greatly by the virus, but they have held up. That is very good news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.