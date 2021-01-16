Dr. Cederick Ellis can be a tough interview. He doesn’t avoid questions about the McComb School District, but as a man of few words he rarely goes into great detail, either.
So it was a pleasant surprise when I talked to him after last Tuesday’s school board meeting, where trustees approved a three-year extension to his contract as superintendent. That must have put him in a good mood, because he talked about the district’s future in a way he never has before.
I had two questions for him: How did the coronavirus affect the district’s academic progress? And how do you respond to skeptics who ask why the leader of a D-rated school system now has a contract running through 2025?
He said the virus set back the progress McComb was making, but noted that all other schools faced the same sort of problems. He added that teachers and administrators have responded well to many challenges , especially the transition to online instruction.
“What I will say is, it’s not as bad as we thought it was going to be, after everybody got acclimated back into the routine,” he said.
The spring of 2020 was difficult, what with schools shut down unexpectedly and principals and administrators rushing to set up online classes. Educators had to come up with alternative instruction on the fly while wrestling with technical problems like internet programs that weren’t allowing all students to log in as needed.
With a summer to plan for the 2020-21 year, Ellis said things have gone better. There are still some students without good internet access, and the district is trying to help those families.
Online instruction has run into other unexpected challenges. One he mentioned at the board meeting Tuesday is that some high school students, on the days when they’re scheduled for online classes, are logging in while they’re at work. It’s not the desired setting for an education.
But he is still confident that better academic results lie ahead.
“I think that the future is bright,” Ellis said. “We were on track right before the pandemic. Every one of our data sources said we were there,” meaning McComb was headed toward a C rating.
“We had teachers, students, employees — people not on the academic side — saying they wished we could have taken the state tests last spring because they knew we were there.”
Most interesting is what Ellis sees ahead for McComb.
“The thing about the pandemic is we have an opportunity to be different — close gaps and redo everything,” he said. “I think the pandemic is going to change the way we do things. We will not go back to the way education was before the pandemic. The genie is out of the bottle now.”
Ellis sees potential in online education — even though it has been a gigantic ordeal for nearly a year. He thinks it can be a compliment to McComb’s student-centered learning program.
“Everything we envisioned five years ago that we were not able to do, I think we are going to be able to do,” he said. “Students will not have to come to a brick and mortar building to get an education. Maybe they would have to come in for assessments.
“Students will learn at their own pace in an environment that they’re comfortable in. We will truly deliver personalized learning for those children. Those children and their parents will have a choice.”
“We’re not there yet. We really don’t have a clear assessment of how many parents really want virtual education for their children, instead of choosing virtual to keep their kids safe from the virus.”
It was a surprise to hear him talk about the possibilities of online classes, because my sense is that most students and parents want nothing more than for school to return to normal.
We also have yet to put specific numbers to how the disruption of education over the past year has affected student performance.
That being said, if Ellis is willing to try something different in McComb, count me in. Until new results come in, this is a D-rated district, so its leaders need to keep trying different things.
The contract extension is a good bet. More accurately, it is a good investment in someone who has shown a willingness to experiment.
“Although it’s a challenge, what I’m going to say is that it’s really exciting,” Ellis said. “It’s so exciting that I really want to be a part of building what this is going to look like.”
