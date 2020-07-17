Jonathon Tate Reeves has had a grueling first six months as Mississippi’s 65th governor.
Faced early on with a rash of deadly and destructive tornadoes, a prison system seemingly ready to explode and the extreme demands of the coronavirus pandemic, Reeves on June 30 was forced to sign a bill relieving the state of its racially divisive 1894 state flag.
Reeves had said he preferred giving the citizens a vote on the issue, as in 2001 when they decided overwhelmingly to keep the old flag adorned with all those Confederate symbols.
The Legislature left him no choice but to sign the bill. First, they had to whip up a two-thirds majority of the members of the House and Senate to even consider taking down the flag.
The cause and effect of that accomplishment was that if the actual bill to abolish the flag — which needed only a simple majority for passage — were vetoed by Reeves, the same two-thirds theoretically would be there to override his veto.
Two days later, Reeves approved a measure allowing the last 29 counties in the state not already legally “wet” to hold a referendum on the sale of hard liquor. Some of those counties already had approved the sale of beer, which is reflective of the state’s nonsensical maze of alcohol laws.
The Mississippi Baptist Convention, a major player in the push to retire the old flag, must be reeling over that one. Baptists for years have fought the slightest notion that alcohol in any form should be
allowed in Mississippi. They were the major losers — other than bootleggers — when the statewide prohibition against John Barleycorn crashed in 1966.
This new law allowing the final 29 counties to stage referendums for selling whiskey, introduced by Republican Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia, is stalled until January 1, 2021, the date for its implementation.
No matter which county first approves a referendum by voters, anyone wishing to possess a bottle of the hard stuff can most certainly make a purchase today somewhere within its boundary. For instance, Rankin County, located just over the Pearl River from the Jackson city limits, is legally dry for whiskey except in restaurants. But I suspect you can buy a fresh bottle, if desired.
So, Reeves has archived the old state flag and permitted the sale of hard liquor throughout the state.
He has the chance to complete a holy trinity of new-law surprises by agreeing to expand the Medicaid program — with the federal government bearing most of the cost — to give some 300,000 state residents a chance for a healthier life amid the coronavirus pandemic that has been spiraling out of control in the state lately.
Reeves on July 9 said citizens were “in a fight for our lives” as the pandemic raced across Mississippi. The five largest hospitals in the state did not have a single ICU bed open for the virus — or any other disease. The governor delivered an order mandating residents of 13 counties to wear masks while shopping or attending large gatherings.
The 46-year-old governor, who served eight years as lieutenant governor and as state treasurer before that, was joined in the misery of the pandemic when House Speaker Phillip Gunn and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann both tested positive for the infection — a situation no doubt related to all the conferencing it took to derail the state flag.
There are backers aplenty for Medicaid expansion — those wanting to give vulnerable citizens some healthcare security and others to help financially strapped community hospitals become stable. The state has already seen upwards of 10 facilities close due to hard times.
Mac Gordon is a native and part-time resident of McComb. He is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon@ gmail.com.
