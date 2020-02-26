Mississippi Democrats — and perhaps some Republicans looking to throw a wrench into the contest — will cast ballots in less than two weeks in a Democratic presidential primary that, frankly, makes it difficult to find much enthusiasm for anyone running.
Ten names will appear on the ballot — Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang — with Patrick, and Yang already calling it quits.
Considering Super Tuesday takes place a week before Mississippi’s March 10 primaries, it’s a safe bet the herd will be further culled by then.
Sanders, the runner-up in the 2016 contest for the party’s nomination, is on fire so far, posting early victories in New Hampshire and Nevada — and probably Iowa, but who knows?
Pundits are starting to portray Sanders’ momentum as unbeatable, but to be sure, black voters — perhaps the most important demographic in this race — have yet to have their say. Listen to enough cable TV news and talk radio and the common phrase is that last weekend’s contest in Nevada was the first “diversity test” for the candidates. Nonsense. Nevada isn’t even 10% black.
Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, where nearly a third of the residents are black, will be a truer test of which candidates will win favor with African American voters.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has simultaneously managed to brag about his service with former President Barack Obama and distance himself from it depending on what the situation calls for, must post good numbers in South Carolina or face the perception that he is not viable.
Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Klobuchar will no doubt struggle to connect with voters of color, further deepening the hole they must escape.
Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, isn’t likely to do well among minority voters, no matter how much of his money he spends on promoting himself, because of his support of the New York Police Department’s stop-and-frisk policies, which is another name for racial profiling.
Klobuchar’s policies seem sensible enough for moderates to embrace, but she couldn’t even muster support in Iowa, the neighbor to the south for the Senator from Minnesota, so how’s she going to do that in the Deep South?
South Bend, Indiana’s, “Mayo Pete” Buttigieg seems to only poll well with educated white voters, which is the demographic these candidates should really be least concerned with right now. So who’s left?
There’s Sanders, the prematurely anointed frontrunner whose Democratic Socialist policies are either the death knell or the future of the Democratic Party, depending on whom you listen to.
There’s Warren, whose policies aren’t that much different from Sanders’, although she’s been able to show her work, as eighth-grade math teachers would say, and yet still hasn’t managed to do better than a fourth-place finish.
Then there’s Gabbard, who finished last in early primary states among those still running.
The 2016 election of Donald Trump sent Democrats into a panic, protesters into the streets and brought a divide among Americans that hasn’t been seen in generations.
Yet this was the best Democrats could do: A clown car full of ideologues who seem more concerned about climate change and policies shaped around a spending binge — policies that are more likely to give the GOP ammunition against them than them against Trump.
For all of the fury against Trump, they’re blowing it.
Matt Williamson, Enterprise-Journal
Log In
