It was deadline last Tuesday afternoon and there was an obvious, glaring problem with the front page of the Wednesday paper.
This was a big one. So big that I barged out of my office, where I had been reviewing the front page stories, and asked for more information from Ernest Herndon, the reporter who had taken on a tough assignment.
Matt Williamson, the managing editor, chimed in too, and with something like 100 years of newspaper experience between the three of us, we hammered out a solution.
But not before a lot of back-and-forth on a big question: What’s the correct name of Felder United Methodist Church? And is the church’s summertime meeting place Felder Campground or Felders Campground, with an S?
Ernest had used “Felder” in the story. But Matt had written “Felders” in the headline. What to do?
We had quite the lively discussion. I didn’t recall ever seeing the name without the “S” at the end of Felder. Neither did Matt. Ernest said he had checked our computer archives and found it listed both ways.
Ultimately we decided to go with “Felders.” I can think of at least three people who will let me know if we got it wrong.
This conundrum did not even begin to touch the related grammatical issues in play. Such as: Is there an apostrophe lurking anywhere in “Felders?” And is “campmeeting,” the church’s annual gathering that inspired the story, one word or two?
I’m writing about this not to make fun of what really was a serious effort to get the name right, but as a way to illustrate how the Enterprise-Journal has fared during some exceptionally tough times.
The recent Mississippi Press Association convention in Biloxi, included the news that there are only eight daily newspapers left in the state — meaning those that publish at least five issues a week, as this paper does.
Many former dailies are now publishing only two or three times a week to reflect the change in their business. Advertising revenue is down as online shopping increases, and subscription revenue is down as our print audience gets older.
Our Felders debate this week reminded me of two factors that have helped ensure that this remains a daily newspaper.
One is that we work hard to keep the paper local and interesting. The Felders campmeeting story is an example of something that might not get anywhere close to the front page in some papers. But people enjoy reading about events like that. Crime and political news occurs in front of you, but sometimes you have to go look for the good stuff.
Just as important is the fact that a lot of us have been on the job here for years. For decades. It’s a huge advantage when guys like Matt and Ernest have the local background to recognize interesting things in the strangest of places.
Look at last weekend’s paper. Who else but Ernest could get a story out of riding around with Miss Mattie to look at live oak trees? But he did, and it was a great read, part of a reliable stream of local news, sports and feature stories that’s essential to this newspaper’s connection with its audience.
Others at the paper have contributed to this stability. In the advertising department, Vicky Deere, LeWair Foreman and Margie Williams all have way more than 20 years here. They endured last year’s pandemic shutdown and this year’s sales are improving.
Donald Carlisle has worked here since 1963, Joel Anderson since 1973 and Keith Hux since 1976. Donald and Joel now work part-time in their retirement years, and Keith will be there all too soon. But a lot of people know these guys, and their longevity definitely helps.
Even so, the paper clearly is different than it used to be. Less advertising means fewer pages. We’ve lost a lot of the society news like birth announcements and engagement announcements, probably because the parents prefer online news to print. We’ve also lost a lot of Dixie Youth Baseball coverage for the same reason.
Print is still key to our business, but in a few weeks we are switching our website to a new format that I can best describe as “newspaper-plus.” A large audience is there and we are going to be there, too.
It’s humorous that a bunch of 40- and 50-somethings will lead the newspaper’s charge into this new digital world, but we’re up for the challenge — as soon as we confirm the correct spelling and punctuation of Felders church.
