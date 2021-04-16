Many have wondered why some advanced nations, such as the United States and Italy, have fared so much worse with COVID-19 than some less developed ones.
Columnist Mona Charen says it shouldn’t be such a mystery. The answer lies in our waistlines: Nations with high rates of obesity also have high rates of COVID-19 deaths.
Charen cites a comparison between Mexico and India. Though the two nations are similar in many respects, Mexico’s death rate from the coronavirus has been about 10 times that of India’s. Mexico’s rate of obesity is seven times higher than India’s, too.
The correlation can also be seen within racial and ethnic categories in the United States. Whites, Blacks and Hispanics in this country all have obesity rates above 40%. Their mortality rates are all higher than Asian Americans, who have an obesity rate that’s less than half of their heftier counterparts.
Charen’s conclusion makes sense. Being overweight is bad for our health in general. Adding COVID-19 onto the long list of risks from obesity may not be popular, but it’s probably true.
Tim Kalich, Greenwood Commonwealth
