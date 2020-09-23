Whenever I hear of a spy case involving a U.S. citizen, I instinctively recall a former Mississippian who admitted being a double agent.
This came up after a former member of the Army’s elite Green Beret unit, Peter R.D. Debbins, 45, was recently charged with espionage for allegedly passing military secrets to the former Soviet Union from 1996-2011.
Kenneth Tolliver was a former newspaper reporter in McComb and Greenville. Later, while serving as an aide to U.S. Sen. James O. Eastland from 1968 to 1974, it was disclosed he had passed sensitive information to the Soviets. He was not prosecuted because he appeared to be working both sides of the spy world as a double agent.
My chief recollection of Tolliver was his job as sports editor of the McComb Enterprise-Journal, starting sometime in 1962 and lasting about a year. He arrived driving a classic Packard automobile with “woody” trim, wearing flashy clothing not often seen in small-town press boxes and affecting a thick British accent.
Carrying degrees from the University of Chicago and Cambridge University in England, his main coverage area of “little league” baseball and high school football seemed unsuitable for Tolliver’s credentials. Years later, he told a Florida newspaper he had altered his curriculum vitae to secure the post as press secretary to Eastland and the CIA wanted his education resumé secret.
From McComb he moved to Greenville as a reporter for the Delta Democrat-Times, later joining Eastland’s staff. The job in Washington put him in contact with Soviet officials.
A 1975 article in Time magazine said Soviet intelligence typically recruited aides to members of the U.S. Congress for potentially secret information. “The agents … know that a congressman is pretty much a prisoner of his staff. What he knows, the staff knows and it’s easier to get information from the staff,” the article said, quoting a Soviet source.
Time reported that Tolliver kept working as a double agent until 1974 and had received upwards of $20,000 from the Russians, which he turned over to the FBI. The FBI told Time “it has found no staffer who has given unauthorized information to the Russians.”
Tolliver came under heavy scrutiny of Florida newspapers after he moved there following his dismissal from Eastland’s staff. An article in the Orlando Sentinel in March 1989 said Tolliver had resigned from a local college “after officials found his academic credentials were faked.” Tolliver had taught sociology there for eight years.
The college gave Tolliver several days to produce information backing his degree avowal. He said he received them under another name from the CIA.
One of Eastland’s chief staff members, the late Jackson lawyer Frank D. Barber, told the Orlando paper that “the Soviets wanted to penetrate Eastland’s staff, that’s for sure.” Eastland ran a powerful committee when Tolliver worked for him and was a trusted confidant of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover.
Between the job with Eastland and the Florida job, Tolliver worked for an advertising agency, sailed the Caribbean for a year and was a correspondent for several newspapers.
Newspapers usually check out the supposed credentials of their staff members, but not always. I worked for a paper once that hired a guy from Michigan who had just arrived in Mississippi unannounced on a Greyhound bus. He said he wanted to be a reporter and became one.
I was an impressionable teenager when Ken Tolliver hit McComb in the 1960s with his splashy credentials and fancy trappings. However, history proves that sometimes, adults can also be too impressed when someone as crafty as Kenneth Tolliver comes along.
Mac Gordon is a native of McComb. He is a retired newspaperman. He can be reached at macmarygordon@gmail.com.
