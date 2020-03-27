I have written a number of letters to this newspaper over 20 years, but only two of them were in remembrance of great men in our history. They were Rep. Clem Nettles and beloved basketball player Kobe Bryant.
Not enough good things could ever be said about either one of them. I just hope and pray they both know how much we loved each of them and held them in such high esteem.
Now, to my complete and utter devastation, another of my heroes has gone to his heavenly reward. I think our world has been made a much better place because this gentleman was in it.
It is ironic that just a couple of weeks ago, I was in a thrift store, and among all the cassette tapes, I found one by this guy. It just happened to be his 20 greatest hits.
Previously, I hadn’t been a great fan. But as I started listening to his songs, I saw just what I’d been missing all these years. And over the past couple of weeks, I’m surprised that I haven’t worn out the cassette. It seems I can’t get enough of his songs.
All of his songs seem so personal, but they relate to us in a special way. One thing is for certain — there will never be another one like him. That voice of his was pure magic.
And it seems he didn’t crave the spotlight like a lot of others do. He played a lot of concerts and toured a lot, but sometimes he seemed rather low key.
I am so thankful I found that cassette of his, because it’s the only thing I have left of him. What a gift! I’ll treasure it forever.
I’m sure by now all of you know who I’m referring to, but in case you don’t, it’s the remarkable, one and only Kenny Rogers. All of his songs are in one way, or in many ways, special, but with his passing I can’t help but think of one of his songs — maybe his most famous one, “The Gambler.”
The song says, “The best that you can hope for is to die in your sleep.” Kenny, I don’t know how it happened to you, but I hope this was your experience. I hope you had a chance to tell all your loved ones goodbye, but I also pray you went peacefully and didn’t have to suffer.
In your lifetime, you brought so much joy and happiness to so many people. Your fantastic songs will live on in the hearts and minds of more people than you could possibly imagine.
Debbie Touchstone
Jayess
