When Ellen Ann Fentress left the Greenwood public schools to attend Pillow Academy in January 1970, she says there wasn’t much thought put into the move.
“I woke up one day and went to Pillow,” she said.
She has been giving that period of her life a lot of thought lately, however, and she is trying to stimulate others to do the same who attended what were then referred to disparagingly as “segregation academies.”
So far she has gotten a couple of dozen takers — a collection of journalists like herself, novelists, college professors and others — to reflect on what impact the desegregation of public schools and the resistance to it had on their lives in a series of online essays (read them at www.AdmissionsProjects.com).
It’s a difficult conversation to have.
“In psychological terms, the thing that you don’t talk about is probably the thing for a community’s health that you should talk about,” said Fentress, who now lives in Jackson.
A personal disclaimer. I bring my own bias to this topic, and it’s not the same as Fentress’.
Her memories as a student — a Hall of Fame one at that — at Pillow Academy in the early 1970s are not very positive. Mine as a parent of two Pillow students some three decades later are. My wife also has taught there for 15 years and has felt fortunate to do so.
Maybe that’s why I didn’t care for Fentress’ own essay all that much. She crafts sentences well and can tell a good story, but the result in this case comes across as overly harsh.
“I loved my teachers at Pillow. They were all nice individuals,” she said when I talked with her recently. Unfortunately, little of that fondness comes through her piece.
There’s also scant recognition of the complexities parents face in deciding where to send their children to school. And it minimizes the slow but steady pro-gress Pillow has made to diversify its once all-white student body — not just with Black students but Asian and Hispanic ones as well.
Fentress’ project, however, is not just about Pillow or her own seeming struggles with white guilt. Funded by two grants from the Mississippi Humanities Council, it’s an effort to encourage those who lived through that period as children to share their memories as a way to document history and also stimulate conversations that might lead to better racial understanding, even if it’s too late to reverse the school resegregation that has occurred.
The project, launched in 2019, started first by seeking essays by alumni from the academies that sprang up during the late 1960s and early 1970s in response to court-ordered desegregation of the public schools. At one point, according to Fentress, there were about 4,000 academies spread across 11 Southern states. In Mississippi, the number of private schools ballooned from less than 20 in 1964 to 236 by 1971.
Fentress was part of the mass exodus from the public schools that occurred in January 1970, three months after the U.S. Supreme Court — tired of the state dragging its feet to comply with the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision — told 33 Mississippi school districts that they would have to fully desegregate when school resumed after the Christmas break.
Some 60,000 white children in Mississippi, Fentress writes, switched from public to private schools during this era, many because their parents did not want them being in the same classrooms with Black students, even if that meant going into debt to pay a start-up academy’s tuition.
Novelist Steve Yarbrough, a 1975 Indianola Academy graduate who now lives and teaches in Boston, writes about how his father would get into a foul mood every spring, “snarling about how we’d have to go without food just to keep me away from you know who.”
More recently, Fentress’ project has expanded to include essays by whites who stayed in the public schools and Blacks who helped desegregate them.
Fentress’ essay is the only one with a Greenwood connection, although she promises one is coming from a white physician who graduated from Greenwood High the same year that she graduated from Pillow.
I have read more than a half-dozen of the essays so far. One of the best is by Paulette Boudreaux, a Black award-winning novelist and college professor, who attended three very different types of public schools in three states — Mississippi, Texas and California — from 1964 to 1972.
Even at a school where she felt ostracized and devalued, there were moments of grace and inspiration orchestrated by sensitive teachers. Both those who made her feel small and those who made her feel big at this school were white.
What’s that say? Maybe to be careful about lumping people into racial silos, to not assume that what they think and how they’re going to act is always dictated by the color of their skin. That is true now, and it was true 50 years ago.
Humanity is complex and conflicted. The story of school desegregation is a perfect example of that.
