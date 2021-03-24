I think America went through a nightmarish and hopefully a temporary phase for four years from within the body of politics. There are far more reasonable-minded, thinking individuals of all races, ideologies and socioeconomic status than those who aren’t.
It is concerning when, from the U.S. Capitol, the appalling occurrences of lies, violence, lawbreakers, lawbreaking and trickery were on full display in front of America’s future — our children.
Whether attempting to turn back progress through voter suppression or Covid-19 relief, the GOP’s action and reaction is unexplainable and unacceptable.
The coronavirus is responsible for 540,000-plus deaths and countless small businesses closing their doors.Yet, no Republican senator voted for financial assistance for these business owners; not one.
They questioned the dollar amount, but conveniently forget that handouts to the rich are given with sophistication. These politicians should be exhausted from carrying their political washboard directly or indirectly to or from Mar-A-Lago.
I question the psychological awareness of some of those in leadership. Ignorance of thought is colorblind and obviously, just an education isn’t the measure of a successful leader.
For four years, America witnessed irresolution, dysfunctionalism and this comfortable vanity — while the truth was being constantly undermined. Even in our deepest quietness, we must remember that a happy and productive life isn’t founded, it is made.
The truth will always march on.
Johnny F. Harper
Laurel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.