When last we left Stewie, the lovable border collie who got out of my back yard on Feb. 5, he was reunited with his family when the lady who found him on Interstate 55 brought him to the McComb Animal Shelter.
More than anything else, his safe return involved good luck in that Dana McCray, the interstate Good Samaritan, is a true animal lover. She could tell Stewie had a family and knew the animal shelter might be able to help.
Mary Ann and I figure that when Stewie got out, he went over to nearby Parklane Academy. He then went along Parklane Road and Park Drive to Anna Drive. McCray found him on I-55’s northbound Delaware Avenue exit at 8:30 p.m., where a car in front of her swerved to avoid hitting him.
McCray, a McComb resident who is the general sales manager for the Rainbow Chrysler dealership, pulled over on the ramp to get the dog and to check on the other driver, who had stopped after the close call.
“She was shaken up because she didn’t want to hit the dog,” McCray said. Turning to Stewie, she added, “I put my hand out and he sniffed my hand. I didn’t think he would get in my car, but I opened the back door and he went right in.
“He was super wet and super muddy, and he was tired. It had been a horrible day, it was raining, and I think he was so elated to be off the road.”
McCray took Stewie to her home, where she bathed him, fed him and set out some towels as a makeshift indoor bed. She even provided some medical relief.
“He had done a lot of asphalt traveling
because his paws were pink from bleeding,” she said. “I put a little Neospor-in on his paws.”
I laughed when McCray told me about the inside bed and the Neo-sporin. Mary Ann says our dog got a spa treatment. If he ever gets out again, he’ll go right back to McCray’s house.
The next day, McCray took Stewie to the city animal shelter, where I had left a message Wednesday night that he was missing. Mary Ann got there about 3:30 p.m. and soon Stewie, sporting his new collar with a city tag, was in his own backyard once again.
This is a good time to commend the work being done by animal shelter manager Courtney Holder and animal control officer Shannon Regan. Both are relatively new to the job: Holder’s been with the shelter for eight months and Regan for a year.
Holder said the shelter typically houses 15-20 dogs and a similar number of cats, but noted it’s held as many as 50 dogs and 30 cats.
She said she and Regan run the shelter and handle calls for animal control assistance. The two of them are trying to change any negative perception of the work.
“A lot of people want to think that animal control is the bad guy,” Holder said. “We are very much into educating the public and helping people out with what’s going on with their animals. We don’t just want to take their dogs from them.”
Before this job, Holder was a veterinary technician and also worked at PALS, the shelter south of McComb. She said she likes her current assignment because it allows her to get out and meet people.
“I like the responsibility that comes with this job,” she said. “I enjoy doing that and helping out with some of these cruelty cases.”
She and Regan don’t just capture an animal that’s prompted a call. They try to get it back home.
“Just this year already, we’ve had 10 dogs that were picked up on the street that we’ve been able to return to their owners,” she said. “Shannon and I, we make a good team. When we pick up a dog, we go knocking on doors in the area to ask people if they know this dog.”
Holder said the animal shelter is about to start offering a microchip service for pet owners. Both she and Regan were vet techs and have experience implanting the chips into pets, which helps identify them if they get lost.
The chips, which will cost $15, can be checked nationwide. I don’t think my dogs have them, but they will soon.
This episode had a happy ending, but it also gave me an idea on how the Enterprise-Journal and its website can help local pet owners, the animal shelter and PALS. The comments I got about Stewie indicate there’s plenty of interest about pets, and this is a community activity that will benefit from a combined newspaper-website boost.
