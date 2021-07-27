There are many reasons I love Mississippi, my birth state and present residence.
Barring work for a few years abroad and in other states for a few months, my entire adult life has been lived here in the Magnolia State.
It is mostly rural. God made the country, man made the city, so I like where and what God made!
It is a hot and humid place to live this time of the year and we usually get our share of tropical storms, and how could I not mention hordes of love bugs?
We still wave in passing, say “Y’all come to see us when you can,” and still maintain that Southern hospitality that left with Lottie’s eye in other states.
So yes, I love living in my Mississippi.
The next statement is going to rankle some of you, but hear me out first.
Right now we are blessed to have a governor like the last one, an honorable and God- fearing man but who has his enemies like all others.
We could have another Andrew Cuomo of New York or a Gavin Newsom of California, who doesn’t believe fat meat is greasy.
I know Gov. Reeves has had his moments while in office that we wanted something different out of him, like when he signed into law like the changing of our flag.
We don’t know the pressure he was under or by who, but at least he had “In God We Trust” emblazoned on it that made the atheists and liberals mad.
Back during the shutdown of Covid-19 last year he conducted online weekly devotions from the Governor’s Mansion on Sundays. I know because I listened in on some.
At least he prays and is a conservative. I just read that Mississippi has been granted review with the Supreme Court next year to discuss Roe v. Wade and the possibilities of overturning this horrible ruling.
Unheard of until now. Gov. Tate Reeves is leading the charge, because life is precious.
The State of Mississippi filed a brief with the Supreme Court on July 22, defending the state’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and asking the court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
When Mississippi enacted the law in 2018, it was a part of a wave of Republican-leaning states passing bans on abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy.
Yeah, go Mississippi!
And, from the wording of the article, the liberals are worried.
For the first time in a long time the court is solidly in the conservative majority at 6 to 3, thanks to our great President Trump during his administration.
Only God knows how many innocent babies have felt the sting of death all across this land since Roe vs Wade 410 U.S. 113 (1973).
An estimate has it at 62 million, and all their blood is crying out to the Almighty just as Abel’s in the Bible.
Now, there is a small window to make a very bad thing go away and it has taken my Mississippi to make this opportunity possible.
The Center for Reproductive Rights brought the challenge that blocked the Mississippi law, and is why I am excited to see the court has given a nod to Gov. Reeves and his administration to come and present its case.
Of course if this bloodshed is brought to a legal stop, it doesn’t right the wrong of the serial killing of 62 million little darlings.
Already liberal left activists are lining up to try and defeat this gallant effort by Gov. Reeves and our conservative lawmakers, asking why we would want to do such a thing.
Here is our answer:
For the same reason some brave souls opposed the Holocaust in Germany.
It is the same reason some compassionate people helped slaves on the Underground Railroad.
It is due to both their sense of compassion and their steadfast devotion to liberty.
They oppose abortion because they realize that life is precious and sacred and worth defending.
I ask everyone of you God-fearing Christians who know killing babies is murder to join with me in prayer that God will move on those six conservative justices to do the right thing and overturn Roe v. Wade.
Yeah, go Mississippi! God bless you and God bless America.
