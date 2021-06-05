It was a tough week for anyone involved with the McComb Railroad Depot Museum, or anyone who appreciates the deep railroad history of this area, dating back to the 1870s.
The depot itself, more than a century old, is badly damaged from last Sunday’s fire. It’s hard to see how its insurance payment will pay the full price of rebuilding, if the city of McComb chooses that course.
I will say this: I’m glad that some of those old railroad guys who helped get the museum started, and who loved the display of train cars near the building, were not around to see what happened Sunday.
I’m thinking specifically of Edwin Etheridge, the longtime Illinois Central car shop superintendent and 100% railroad man who died in 2010. There were dozens of others just like him who would have been wounded by that fire.
There actually have been some heartening developments in the days since the fire. I’ll get to those in a moment, but first, here’s a look at what may lie directly ahead.
An important decision still to be made is whether any or all of the building can be saved. The damage clearly is worse in the north half, closest to the Black Lives Matter bridge over State Street.
It would be nice if at least part of the depot could be rebuilt at a reasonable expense. The building is more than 100 years old, and an untold number of people passed through it to ride the City of New Orleans or the Panama Limited. It truly will be a loss if the entire structure has to be removed.
The next question: Depending on what happens with the depot, is it the best place for the railroad museum? My initial thought is yes, since it’s right next to the railroad tracks. But, putting it gently, there is no shortage of available building space in downtown McComb. Maybe using some of that for a larger museum should be considered. It’s worth discussing.
Aside from the building damage, the biggest loss in the fire was railroad-related paperwork and photos that was not on display. It was being stored on the north end of the building, where the damage was the worst.
I am the guy who has his late father’s records from a nationwide General Motors tour in the 1950s. On the proverbial “one day,” I intend to go through it, organize it and share it with my family and hopefully some of the descendants of the people who worked with my dad.
It would crush me to lose that stuff, so I know exactly how the museum people feel.
Which leads to the positive developments this week, if they can be described that way.
A lot of the exhibits in the museum are damaged but salvageable. If they had been burned beyond recognition, that would have been a huge loss for the museum. The professional response by the McComb Fire Department kept this disaster from being worse.
Also, and this is just a personal thing, but it was really nice to see a picture on Friday’s front page of those sturdy oak benches in the Amtrak waiting room. I am so glad they survived.
Being totally honest, they weren’t the most comfortable things to sit in. But they are beautiful. They call to mind a different era of travel, like when Cary Grant went from New York to Chicago in “North by Northwest.”
Another positive thing was the kind words about the McComb museum from the people at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, who know a thing or two about the subject.
Cindy Garner, the department’s museums division director, recalled working with Winnie Len Howell as far back as 2002 on how to preserve and display artifacts.
Speaking of Howell and many others, Garner said, “They’ve done tremendous work. They’re my example that I always use for a really good volunteer-run museum.”
What a wonderful thing to say. And when things get tough in the coming months, museum supporters need to remember this compliment.
The volunteers, the city officials and everyone else should know that their work over the years paid off. The museum brought visitors to McComb.
Museum director Ralph Price said 8,000 to 9,000 people annually viewed the railroad artifacts, and perhaps double that number looked at the superb display of railcars.
Reviving the museum may be slow going, but we must stick with it. Until a check of computer archives, I had forgotten that the display locomotive was in Edgewood Park from 1962 to 2000. It took years to round up a nice museum and railcar display, but we did it. We can do it again.
