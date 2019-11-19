Pick an adjective and it almost assuredly would describe Billy McCoy in some manner or another.
Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2004 through 2012, McCoy, who died Nov. 12, could be lovable, partisan, bipartisan, cheerful, all-knowing, irascible and charming — seemingly at the same time.
There can be no doubt that he loved Mississippi at all times. Like the state and its people, McCoy was forever complicated. But his reverence for Mississippi outranked everything.
His crowning achievement, among many, was his response to Hurricane Katrina’s wrath along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
A day or two after the disaster struck, McCoy marshaled a team that included his right-hand man, Clerk of the House Don Richardson, and me as the public information person for the House of Representatives to go there and assess the damage, so he and other lawmakers could decide how to appropriately respond.
We traveled through the House districts from just south of Jackson to all of those situated within the direct footprint of the raging storm. It took many hours but McCoy and the team would stop at each representative’s house or another meeting place. That way, he could get a face-to-face analysis of how each district’s precincts stood, damage-wise.
I saw Billy McCoy cry at the desperate scene. He held each lawmaker from both political parties in his arms for prayer and solace.
Some of the legislators — from both political parties — had lost their homes. And if they hadn’t suffered such a staggering loss, many of their constituents had. McCoy was just as sad over those losses as he was a legislative member’s. He was overcome with emotion when he learned one lawmaker’s father-in-law had died in the confluence of wind and water.
He was unmistakably shaken at every stop. He thanked Mississippi’s reserve military and National Guard personnel who stood sentinel over the severely damaged roads, bridges and neighborhoods. He thanked private citizens and religious groups who had set up relief stations for those reeling from their monumental losses.
Billy McCoy had to see it for himself, no matter how much time and effort would be required. Then he came back to Jackson and helped other leaders pattern a special session of the Legislature to pass laws that would help soothe the immense pain from Katrina.
Former Gov. Haley Barbour, hailed for his own exemplary leadership after Katrina, told The Clarion-Ledger upon McCoy’s death, “The guy who deserves kudos is Speaker Billy McCoy. The year and a half before Katrina, he and I fought about everything. But when this time came, he put aside politics and did what’s right. That is the mark of a leader.”
Billy McCoy’s lasting legacy will be his post-Katrina actions. But he was known for much more. He was one of the chief architects of the 1987 Four-Lane Program that built 1,000 miles of better roads in all directions from Jackson. We rode several of those good highways on our way to the Coast.
As a political reporter for The Clarion-Ledger, I covered numerous committee meetings of the House Education and Ways and Means committees, which he chaired before winning the speakership. I saw this worm farmer from the “Hatchee Bottoms” of Prentiss County move piles of legislation that gave Mississippi’s children and businesses a fighting chance in competing against other states.
McCoy always made sure he knew what the effect would be on the average Mississippian before providing the final push for new legislation. He was the “common man’s representative” for the 30-plus years he served in Jackson after succeeding his father in the House of Representatives in 1980.
During his final term from 2008 to 2012 as speaker, the lifelong Democrat could see the times were a’changin, that the opposing party would soon gain control of the “peoples’ house.” Partisanship became the order of the day. His day was gone.
Now Billy McCoy is history. He will not soon be forgotten.
