Most Americans have some indelible memories from the Christmas season.
They may remember watching the cute children’s pageant at church, or being in it.
They remember that great gift they received, or the gift they gave that really touched the giver.
Maybe they enjoyed singing in the church or community Christmas concert when they had the big solo.
Sometimes, though, memorable things just happen around Christmas time that are in no way Christmas-related, but become associated in memory anyway. One of those events happened for my family in one of my early Christmases.
This event was different from the year of the fireworks malfunction, a story told previously. At least, I think it was — the mists of time have had close to 40 years to obscure some of the finer details.
So, picture it: Calhoun City, December 1981 or 1982. It’s Christmas week, it’s cold and it’s damp.
Little redheaded Mack had been out of the Kiddie Kollege Kindergarten or first grade at Calhoun City Elementary School for a few days.
My familiy lived in a house of almost but not quite saltbox style, about a mile south of town. The house was built on Yalo-busha River bottom land, and our driveway sloped up to the built-up Highways 8 and 9.
Christmas Eve, or maybe the night before, it got a lot more damp than it had been before.
A deluge of seemingly biblical proportions moved across North Mississippi. I don’t remember much about thunder or lightning, but it started raining before I went upstairs to bed, was still raining when I fell asleep, and kept raining even more. For hours. Most of the night. And heavily.
The next morning when I got up, I think everybody else had already been up a while, and they had already seen what I was about to behold.
From the top of the stairs, I could see brown water that went up two or three stairs.
When I got far enough downstairs to see most of the sitting room, I could tell the water was approaching a couple of feet deep, and I could see the Christmas tree floating across the room, away from the corner where it had stood between the spinet piano and a wing chair.
I don’t think the tree had any packages under it yet, but if it did, I don’t remember them floating across the room.
I likely spent a few days at my Spencer grandparents’s house near Slate Springs while my parents and my Magers grandmother waitied for floodwaters to recede so they could clean up.
That was one of three floods we endured from the Yalobusha River in just two years, so we, soon after, all got the present of a new house that was highly unlikely to flood.
If you’re depressed by 2020, COVID-19 elections or any other more personal matters, just remember — it could be worse.
Merry dry Christmas!
