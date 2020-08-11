The August 5 article “Dry Walthall to vote on liquor,” informed readers of the updates on the 1,500 signatures needed for the liquor and beer petitions in Walthall County.
As a lifelong Walthall County resident, the legalization of liquor and beer will benefit commerce and tourism in our county.
The opportunities that will be available for Walthall County from legalizing beer and liquor are considerable. With the ability to purchase alcohol, local businesses could grow, which will help our poor local economy. This will allow residents to spend their tax dollars within their own county instead of driving 15 to 30 minutes to a neighboring county.
The passing of this measure will also help bring potential new business to Walthall County. With the chance to purchase beer, liquor, or wine, we could see an influx of new restaurants, bars, and stores. Any new business would greatly support the service and locally owned retail stores and potentially create new jobs.
By legalizing alcohol, the county could also see a decrease in the number of DUIs or alcohol-related accidents. Since residents will no longer have to drive so far to purchase alcohol, it will provide fewer opportunities for reckless driving.
Mary Elizabeth Stringer
Tylertown
