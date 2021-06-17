In a radio interview Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s prepared to repeat his successful 2016 strategy in 2024 if Republicans have control of the Senate and a Supreme Court seat is vacant.
In early 2016, conservative justice Antonin Scalia died, but McConnell declined to hold a hearing for the nominee of President Barack Obama, a Democrat. McConnell and the GOP said that since it was an election year, voters should be able to weigh in on the selection.
McConnell’s patience paid off when the Republican candidate, Donald Trump, became president. Trump wound up appointing three members of the Supreme Court, including one just before the 2020 election when liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.
Lots of Republicans, from McConnell on down, say the difference between the two years is that the same party held the White House in Senate in 2020, while that was not the case in 2016. Apparently giving the 2020 voters a voice in replacing Ginsburg was not as important as it had been four years earlier.
Looking ahead, McConnell said it’s highly unlikely a Republican-led Senate would consider a Supreme Court nominee from President Joe Biden in 2024, the next presidential election year. He added that he’ll have to wait and see what happens if Biden makes a nomination in 2023. Which probably means any 2023 nominee is out of luck if the GOP has the Senate.
None of this is a surprise, and you can bet the exact same thing would happen if the roles were reversed. Next time a Republican is in the White House and Democrats are in charge of the Senate, the president’s nominee will never get a hearing, no matter how distant the next election.
In making his case for refusing to consider an election year Biden nominee, McConnell said the 1880s was the last time a Supreme Court vacancy got filled during an election year when Senate control was with the president’s opposing party. But he is overlooking 1956.
In September of that year, as incumbent Republican Dwight Eisenhower approached re-election, Justice Sherman Minton said he was retiring. On Oct. 16, less than three weeks before the election, Eisenhower used a recess appointment to put William Brennan on the court.
The 1956 Senate was in Democratic hands, 49-47. So while McConnell is correct that there was no Senate vote before the election, it is also true that Brennan won formal confirmation to the court in 1957 with only one dissenting vote.
The issue is relevant now because there is pressure on 82-year-old Stephen Breyer, one of the three justices appointed by Democratic presidents, to retire now in order to keep the seat in Democratic control.
While it’s common for justices to time their departure in hopes of a like-minded successor, today’s strategies of no confirmation hearings and retirement pressures poorly serves the Supreme Court. It makes the proposal of 18-year terms for justices, with one appointed every two years, look more appealing.
Jack Ryan, Enterprise-Journal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.