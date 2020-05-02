Hydroxychloroquine is a big word, but Dr. Luke Lampton can trim it down to this: It has helped keep his coronavirus patients from getting sicker.
The drug’s brand name is Plaquenil, and it’s typically used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. It’s been in the news for weeks, largely because President Trump has touted its effects on virus patients.
Federal authorities have authorized limited use of the drug for coronavirus treatment, and Lampton said the University of Mississippi Medical Center is beginning a study of its effect on the virus.
He said he’s one of many primary care physicians who have prescribed the drug for their virus patients, along with the antibiotic Zithromax, zinc and Vitamin D — which Lampton called “The COVID Cocktail.”
“The average primary-care physician probably has multiple patients on Plaquenil all the time, so there is a comfort level with it,” he said. “But it does require monitoring, because it can have some negative side effects.
“In certain people it can stress renal function and liver function, and even your white blood cell and platelet count.”
Lampton has a clinic in Magnolia and also sees patients at Beacham Memorial Hospital there. He said that when some people get the coronavirus, their immune system responds too excessively, and this winds up causing many of the severe cases.
Plaquenil appears to restrain the immune system’s overzealous response to the viral infection, and some doctors suspect that it also may reduce a patient’s “viral count,” which is the amount of the virus in the body.
“With the patients I’ve used it in, I think it’s done that,” he said. “I had some very sick patients, and they did not proceed to needing intubation, and they recovered. I had them on Plaquenil and Zithromax; they think it might have something to do with viral suppression.”
Lampton estimated he has diagnosed 20 coronavirus cases. He prescribes Plaquenil and other medicines to patients with shortness of breath and who appear to be developing respiratory problems that would lead to the use of a ventilator.
He said this is not a cure-all. The combination of Plaquenil and Zithromax, for example, can affect some patients’ heart rhythm.
“I have not had any of my patients die or be intubated yet,” he said. “It’s difficult to assess. I’m seeing patients in an outpatient setting,” meaning their illness has not gotten to the point that they require hospital care.
“Could mine become that ill? Yes, but the ones I have treated have not,” he said.
Lampton also is a member of the state Board of Health, and he said he’s pleased with the way Mississippi has responded to the virus. But he added that people must prepare for the efforts to control the virus to last several months at a minimum.
He said Gov. Tate Reeves and the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, have a good working relationship, and the two of them are trying to balance “protecting the citizens while also allowing the governor to open things up as much as possible.”
“Dr. Dobbs thinks the lockdown and the isolation and the shelter in place has had an impact,” Lampton added. “I think most physicians, regardless of what is in the media, would agree that the social distancing measures have had a positive impact. But I think that most physicians have a significant concern about a return to normal.
“There is no resumption of normal in the near future,” he stated flatly. “That does not mean to say that we can’t open businesses and try to resume some activation of what we used to perceive as normal life. But if we go back to doing what we were doing before the first of March, we’re going to be right back to where we were.
“It may not even be this summer,” he said. “The people of our community need to be looking at ways of interacting that still maintain a physical distance of six feet from each other, and it’s going to involve wearing masks.
“We have a new COVID-19 life, and we have to accept that and start living differently for the time being. It may be a year and it may be less, but don’t expect on June 1 to be doing what we were doing six months ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.