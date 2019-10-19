The new Pike County supervisors who take office in 2020, and perhaps the voters, have a decision to make about underage lawbreakers.
A week ago the newspaper reported that because Pike County no longer has its own juvenile detention center, and because facilities in other counties are often full, law enforcement and youth court lately have released too many kids suspected of crimes to their parents.
It would appear that Pike County has three options:
• Continue on its current path of paying other counties that have juvenile jails. This might work most of the time and is probably the least expensive alternative. But we are at the mercy of other counties who get to decide whether they have room. And when youth crime spikes upward, as it appears to be doing now, it becomes a safety risk to let them go free.
• Spend up to $1.5 million, in the estimation of Youth Court Judge John Price, to build a 10- to 12-bed facility in Pike County. It would intentionally be small because it would not be open to residents of other counties.
• Spend up to $3.5 million, again using Price’s estimate, to build a juvenile jail for up to 36 minors, and accept cases from other counties as a way of recovering some of the cost of the facility.
Price, who has been the youth court and county court judge for 20 years, said Pike County’s ability to deal with young troublemakers has been limited by two things.
First, of course, was the closing of the county’s juvenile detention center in McComb six years ago. It was in the old McComb police station near the railroad tracks.
Price said the Annie E. Casey Foundation, whose mission includes improvements in child welfare and juvenile justice, received permission to visit the juvenile jail in McComb several years ago.
“He was a very nice guy,” Price recalled. “But the one comment the gentleman made to my staff was, this building cannot be rehabbed to be a jail.”
As the Casey Foundation had successfully sued a number of other counties about their juvenile jail conditions, Pike County supervisors decided to close theirs and rely on facilities in Natchez, Hattiesburg and Vicksburg.
Price said the other factor causing problems for Pike County was a large downscaling at the Oakley training school in Columbia, which had legal problems of its own.
Oakley now only has 55 beds, about one-sixth of what it used to have, he said.
“It limits our availability as to what we can do,” he added. “I send a lot of kids to a detention center for 30 to 90 days because I cannot get them admitted to training school. But I’ve probably been turned down on more detentions in the past two years than I have in my first 18 years.”
Price does not believe the current system of paying other counties to hold Pike County kids in their detention centers will work over the long term, because of the unpredictability of available beds.
Before discussing a new juvenile jail, which would almost certainly involve higher property taxes, the first thing I would do is get the Annie E. Casey Foundation to assess the situation. Maybe there is a fourth option.
The foundation’s website, www.aecf.org, includes a lot of information about its Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. The website describes this as a reform model that is now being used in more than 250 counties across the country.
It reports that participating counties have reduced their average daily juvenile detention populations by 43 percent.
It would be great if the Casey Foundation could help Pike County figure out a less-expensive way to help young troublemakers shape up. Price, in fact, said the number of really bad kids may be lower than people think.
“We’ve got about 20 kids, mainly in McComb but in the county too, who are chronic offenders,” he said. “We’ve had as many burglaries and car burglaries as a county twice our size, but it’s almost always the same kids.”
“If Sheriff Cotton and I could sit down and pick out 15 kids to send somewhere else, we could solve 90 percent of our juvenile justice problem.”
Everyone’s initial reaction, including my own, to youth crime, is “Lock them up.” But Mississippi is discovering it can save money and rehabilitate adult criminals through alternatives to prison. It is worth exploring ways to try the same thing with minors.
It’s definitely better to explore options besides prison, but supervisors also must be realistic. If Pike County needs a new juvenile detention facility, they’ll have to ask property owners to pay up.
