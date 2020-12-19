For me, the signal that 2020 would be different came on Tuesday, Feb. 25, which just happened to be Mardi Gras Day.
I had returned to McComb the night before after a weekend of parades in New Orleans. The personal highlight was Monday night’s parades, when for the first time in years, it was just me and all three of my kids attending.
Papa Bear and his cubs in their natural habitat: St. Charles Avenue! We had a great time. (Their mom had returned home on Sunday.)
John and Audrey rode to McComb with me. We probably got home around 11 p.m., and shortly afterward, I discovered a horrible oversight.
Somehow, I had left a bunch of parade doubloons that were intended for my collection in my hotel room. I know it sounds weird to be upset about a bunch of aluminum coins, but anybody who puts any energy into collecting something will understand.
That was bad enough, but at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Mary Ann woke me up to report something worse: Both our dogs, Stewie and Sunshine, had pried loose a fence plank overnight and were gone. They had been there when I got home eight hours before.
I spent most of Mardi Gras day looking for the dogs — with no luck. With help from the McComb Animal Shelter, we got an emaciated, injured Stewie back the following Saturday. He needed surgery to reattach a hind leg to his hip.
We never did find Little Miss Sunshine, though. That was tough. She was a fun little border collie.
A couple of weeks later, of course, the coronavirus arrived and basically upended everything.
Everybody reading this could make a top-10 list of what the virus, and the efforts to prevent it from spreading, changed.
At work, I faced a sharp drop in advertising revenue because a lot of businesses had reduced hours or closed. Interestingly, circulation increased a little bit, apparently because more people wanted to know what was going on with the virus.
There was also the concern that an outbreak among employees would prevent the paper from getting its work done. So far, with just four infections in nine months, that has not happened.
Looking back, it’s easy to see how everyone was unprepared for what was coming. I wrote an editorial for the March 18 paper, when there were only 21 infections in Mississippi, saying it was likely there would be a case in Pike County soon.
There were a lot more than one. There have been 1,964 cases in the county and 190,000 in the state.
I recently stumbled across a March string of emails with one of the smartest people in our company, who scoffed at a prediction of 200,000 to 1 million U.S. deaths from the virus. We’re at 310,000 right now.
Remember when we used to debate whether this would be any worse than the flu?
It’s too cute to say that we all pulled through this, because some of us did not: 64 Pike County residents died, as have 4,300 across the state.
Almost as bad is the separation caused by the virus. Nursing home residents have not had family visits for months. Grandparents may not be able to see their grandchildren. School schedules have been all over the place, with “virtual” and “hybrid” learning being added to education terminology this year.
And yet, there is resilience.
Doctors and nurses have learned from experience how better to treat those most affected by the virus. Help is on the way, and none too soon, in the form of vaccines.
The newspaper has been resilient, too. We are still open, still reporting the news and still making a little money each month. There are a lot of businesses that didn’t make it, even before the pandemic. The world is changing rapidly.
At the personal level, Mary Ann and I got a border collie puppy in April to replace Sunshine, whom we still miss. Scarlett is lots of fun, except for her penchant to tear up things. She is 10 months old and her furiously wagging tail when I get home from work says everything.
And now, the happy ending: All three of our kids, plus a son-in-law, a future daughter-in-law and at least three extra dogs, will be in McComb for Christmas. It will be crowded and a little messy, but for me it will be pleasantly normal.
I hope that all of you have a routine, wonderful Christmas in this most abnormal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.