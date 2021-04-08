Howard Earl Mark, 66, of Bogalusa, La., died March 28, 2021, at his residence.
Walk-through visitation is 2 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 284 Spring Hill Church Road, Sandy Hook, with the Rev. Sidney Butler officiating. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Born Sept. 18, 1954, in Foxworth, Mr. Mark was the son of the late Sidney Mark and the late Flora Mae Lee Mark.
