Rebecca Wimberly, 100, of Bay St. Louis, died Sept. 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Gulfport.
Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today at First Missionary Baptist Church of Bay St. Louis. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Community Family Cemetery in Faunsdale, Ala., with the Rev. Allen D. Jenkins officiating. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Ms. Wimberly was born Aug. 12, 1920, in Faunsdale.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
