Roland W. Alexander, 84, of Jayess passed away on March 18, 2021, at the McComb Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McComb.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Pricedale. The Revs. Mike Burns and Thomas Wicker will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Roland was born Dec. 31, 1936, in Pike County to Reuben L. and Berchie Mulford Alexander.
Roland was retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving during the Vietnam era and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Pricedale.
He was a quiet man, a man of few words, and dearly loved his grandchildren. He will be sadly and deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Alice “Babs” Alexander; two sons, Stanley Alexander and Ricky Alexander and one brother, Grady Alexander.
He is survived by his son, Roland “Ander” Alexander (Susan); one brother, William Alexander (Kathryn); two sisters, Louise Marbury and Ruby Wicker (Thomas) with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 1009 Pricedale Drive, Summit, MS 39666.
