Sam Baham, 61, of Summit, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Sam was born Aug. 24, 1958, in Florence, Ala., to Hulett Baham and Carol Wyers Baham. He was a member of East Fork Baptist Church. Sam was a hard working man, working many self-employed jobs. He ran restaurants, worked as a truck driver, and was a mechanic for many years. Sam’s love was for motorcycles. He was the Dixie Renegades Wildman Road Captain, Natchez Chapter. He was an artist at building bikes. He had a skill at seeing what the potential of his design could be. He enjoyed riding; he traveled over many states on his bike. Sam loved his family and friends dearly.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lisa Baham; a brother-in-law, Phillip Wright; and a nephew, Dustin Haley.
He is survived by his children, Adrienne Baham, Jake Baham and Allison Baham; a sister, Laura Nell Wright; two nephews. Jamie Wright and Howard Wright; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his girlfriend, Sandra Arnold; along with numerous other friends and relatives.
