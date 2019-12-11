Shellia Sandifer, 57, of Tylertown, died Dec. 7, 2019, at Walthall General Hospital, Tylertown.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Temple Ministries until services at 11 with the Rev. Gladys Sandifer-Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown City Cemetery. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Ms. Sandifer was born Aug. 5, 1962, in Tylertown.
